Greece: Violence as thousands march against protest law

Violence erupted in Athens late Thursday amid a mass demonstration against a law to curb public protests, leaving at least six police officers injured.

Police said they had arrested nine people and taken in 15 others for questioning.

Some 10,000 protesters had gathered in the center of Athens to oppose legislation put forward by the center-right government.

The bill places restrictions on demonstrations or complete bans if protests are deemed to threaten public safety. The law also holds organizers accountable for damage and injury caused by protesters.

The new legislation was approved by 187 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament.

