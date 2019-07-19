 Greece: Villages evacuated as wildfires rage | News | DW | 13.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Greece: Villages evacuated as wildfires rage

As a major wildfire on the island of Evia continues to spread, rescuers are racing to evacuate hundreds of people. "The only way for this fire to be extinguished is when there's nothing left to burn," a firefighter said.

Flames rise from a forest fire near Psachna village on the island of Evia, northeast of Athens

Hundreds of people were evacuated from villages on the Greek island of Evia on Tuesday, as flames from a wildfire in a nature preserve moved closer to their homes.

Firefighters across Greece are working to contain several wildfires that have broken out since the weekend, with hot temperatures, dry weather and gale-force winds fanning the flames.

What we know so far:

  • About 500 people were evacuated from a monastery and the villages of Kontodespoti and Makrymalli.
  • More than 200 firefighters, seven helicopters and six water-dropping planes have been deployed to battle the fire in Evia, Greece's second-largest island.
  • Thick smoke from the fire blanketed the capital Athens, 110 kilometers (70 miles) away.
  • A second forest fire is burning on the northern island of Thassos, while firefighters are also battling a third blaze near Thebes.
  • Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis cut short a vacation to return to Athens due to the fires.
A wildfire rages at night in the Hymettus mountain range outside Athens, Greece

Dry conditions and winds have aided the spread of the fires

'I feared for my life'

Panos Agiannitis, a volunteer firefighter at the scene of the major fire in Evia, told Athens municipal radio that the flames were so high that they blocked out the sun.

"I feared for my life ... you could feel the heat 250 metres away," he said, adding: "The only way for this fire to be extinguished is when there's nothing left to burn."

A helicopter drops water over a fire in Peania, eastern Athens

Hundreds of firefighters and several helicopters have been deployed to battle the hard-to-reach forest fire

Concerns over blaze: Authorities have warned about the high risk of fires this week, urging the public not to light campfires or barbecues. Greek officials are hoping to avoid another deadly catastrophe like the one that occurred last year. More than 100 people were killed last July when a fast-moving forest fire broke in a seaside town near Athens, trapping people in their cars.

Concerns over climate change: Although forest fires are common in Greece during the summer, environmental campaigners have voiced alarm over the rising number of wildfires around the world, saying they are a symptom of man-made global warming.

  • Massive forest fires in Russia's Siberia (Reuters)

    Wildfires envelope Siberia, choke Russian cities

    Huge environmental impact

    The image shows an aerial view of the wildfires in Russia's Siberia. Massive forest fires are a common occurrence in the region, but the magnitude of this year's blazes has reached an exceptional level with fears of a long-term effect on the environment.

  • Massive forest fires in Russia (picture alliance/dpa/TASS/A. Ryumin)

    Wildfires envelope Siberia, choke Russian cities

    High temperatures

    More than 3.2 million hectares (7.9 million acres) were on fire on Monday alone, mainly in the vast regions of Yakutia in the north and Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk in Siberia, authorities said. The fires, triggered by dry thunderstorms in temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), were spread by strong winds, Russia's federal forestry agency said.

  • Massive forest fires in Russia's Siberia (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/M. Tereshchenko)

    Wildfires envelope Siberia, choke Russian cities

    Slow to act

    The picture shows a woman taking part in firefighting exercises for volunteers at the Mechta [Dream] forest summer camp outside Moscow. Russian authorities have been slow to declare emergencies and firefighting efforts have been scaled back over economic concerns. The lackluster response has prompted residents to post pleas for help and demands for action online.

  • Massive fires in Russia's Siberia (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/A. Ryumin)

    Wildfires envelope Siberia, choke Russian cities

    Accelerating global warming

    The fires could exacerbate climate change, warn experts. Greenpeace says almost 12 million hectares have been burnt this year, causing significant CO2 emissions and reducing the future capacity of forest to absorb the carbon dioxide. Some scientists posted satellite images from NASA showing the clouds of smoke reaching Arctic areas.

  • Smoke from forest fires in the city of Kemerovo

    Wildfires envelope Siberia, choke Russian cities

    Smog engulfs cities

    The smoke from the wildfires has affected not only small settlements, but also major cities in western Siberia and the Altai region as well as the Urals such as Chelyabinsk and Yekaterinburg, and disrupted air travel. The image shows how the smoke has enveloped the city of Kemerovo in southern Siberia.

    Author: Srinivas Mazumdaru


rs/aw (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Siberian fires continue to wreak havoc, Greenpeace calls it a 'climate catastrophe'

Authorities have suggested the wildfires were started intentionally in order to cover up illegal logging. Greenpeace has expressed outrage at the way the situation has been handled. (07.08.2019)  

Russia's Putin orders troops to help fight Siberia wildfires

Russia's military will join the combat against wildfires raging in Siberia as they rip through several remote regions, Kremlin officials said. The fires are affecting Arctic snow, a climate expert told DW. (31.07.2019)  

Greece charges 20 people, including politicians, over wildfires

Politicians and emergency officials have been charged in connection with deadly wildfires in 2018. A hundred people died trying to flee a blaze in Mati, a seaside town near Athens, last year. (06.03.2019)  

Wildfires envelope Siberia, choke Russian cities

Russia has been struggling to put out gigantic forest fires in Siberia that environmentalists have dubbed an ecological catastrophe. Observers warn of a disaster that could accelerate the melting of the Arctic. (31.07.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Griechenland | Erdbeeben in Athen

Greece: Strong earthquake strikes northwest of Athens 19.07.2019

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake has struck Greece, northwest of the capital. A seismologist appealed for calm but warned residents to be prepared for aftershocks.

Gesundheit Rauchen Raucher trotz Verbot

Inside Europe: Clampdown on smoking in Greece 26.07.2019

Greece's new prime minister has unveiled a raft of new measures to boost the economy and instil law and order. But Kyriakos Mitsotakis' biggest challenge may be to wean Italians off cigarettes. In his first decrees, the PM has ordered the nation's parliament to be smoke-free, and vowed to enforce existing smoking bans — and steep fines. Anthee Carassava reports from Athens.

Griechenland | Erste Sitzung Kabinett Mitsotakis

Greece's New Democracy promises to reform country's economy 10.07.2019

Greece's new government has been sworn in. The center-right New Democracy, which ruled Greece during the financial crisis, was voted out in 2015. Now party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis convinced voters with promises to reduce taxes and make the country more business-friendly.

Advertisement