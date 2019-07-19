Greece: Villages evacuated as wildfires rage

As a major wildfire on the island of Evia continues to spread, rescuers are racing to evacuate hundreds of people. "The only way for this fire to be extinguished is when there's nothing left to burn," a firefighter said.
Hundreds of people were evacuated from villages on the Greek island of Evia on Tuesday, as flames from a wildfire in a nature preserve moved closer to their homes.
Firefighters across Greece are working to contain several wildfires that have broken out since the weekend, with hot temperatures, dry weather and gale-force winds fanning the flames.
What we know so far:
'I feared for my life'
Panos Agiannitis, a volunteer firefighter at the scene of the major fire in Evia, told Athens municipal radio that the flames were so high that they blocked out the sun.
"I feared for my life ... you could feel the heat 250 metres away," he said, adding: "The only way for this fire to be extinguished is when there's nothing left to burn."
Hundreds of firefighters and several helicopters have been deployed to battle the hard-to-reach forest fire
Concerns over blaze: Authorities have warned about the high risk of fires this week, urging the public not to light campfires or barbecues. Greek officials are hoping to avoid another deadly catastrophe like the one that occurred last year. More than 100 people were killed last July when a fast-moving forest fire broke in a seaside town near Athens, trapping people in their cars.
Concerns over climate change: Although forest fires are common in Greece during the summer, environmental campaigners have voiced alarm over the rising number of wildfires around the world, saying they are a symptom of man-made global warming.
rs/aw (AP, AFP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Authorities have suggested the wildfires were started intentionally in order to cover up illegal logging. Greenpeace has expressed outrage at the way the situation has been handled. (07.08.2019)
Russia's military will join the combat against wildfires raging in Siberia as they rip through several remote regions, Kremlin officials said. The fires are affecting Arctic snow, a climate expert told DW. (31.07.2019)