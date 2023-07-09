Greece: Torrential rains 'most extreme on record'

Nature and EnvironmentGreeceGreece: Torrential rains 'most extreme on record'To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentGreeceGasia Ohanes09/07/2023September 7, 2023In Greece, four days of downpours have unleashed flooding and landslides, knocked out power, and left thousands without access to running water. Rescue services are struggling to reach those still stranded by the floodwaters. https://p.dw.com/p/4W5MfAdvertisement