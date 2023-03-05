  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
People gather during a protest outside the Greek parliament, in Athens
Thousands have gathered again in central Athens amid anger over the deadly crashImage: Yorgos Karahalis/AP/picture alliance
Cars and TransportationGreece

Greece: Thousands protest train crash as PM offers apology

32 minutes ago

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has apologized for the train crash that killed 57 people. Protesters are holding the government and rail company responsible for the tragedy.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OGon

Mourning swelled into anger again in Athens on Sunday as thousands of people gathered in front of the Greek parliament on Syntagma Square to protest against the government and rail company they hold responsible for the recent deadly train crash. 

Protesters have already clashed with police in previous days, while train worker unions have been holding strikes. They said they had already warned the rail company, Hellenic Train, about safety issues on the line.

There were early reports of violence at Sunday's protest, called by university students, public sector employees and rail workers, as police clashed with groups of protesters.

A Molotov cocktail explodes next to police officers during a protest after the serious train crash on the night of March 01
A Molotov cocktail explodes next to police officers during a protest after the deadly train crashImage: Yorgos Karahalis/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Police said some 12,000 people had shown up, with many releasing black balloons into the sky in memory of the dead. Others carried signs with slogans such as "Down with murderous governments."

People obverse a minute of silence, during a protest outside the Greek parliament, in Athens
Protesters held black balloons to symbolize those killed in the crashImage: Aggelos Barai/AP/picture alliance

Meanwhile, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis turned to Facebook on Sunday to offer an apology to the families of the 57 victims in Tuesday's train crash, which has become the worst rail disaster in Greek history.

What did Mitsotakis say?

"As prime minister, I owe a big apology to everyone, but above all to the victims' relatives," Mitsotakis wrote on Facebook.

"Both personally, but also in the name of all those who have governed the country for years," he added.

"Because, indeed, it cannot be that in Greece in 2023, two trains can run on the same line in different directions and nobody notice," the prime minister continued.

In an apparent agreement with protesters, Mitsotakis added that: "We cannot, we don't want to and we mustn't hide behind human error."

The AFP news agency reported that investigators were looking at the possibility of bringing criminal charges against Hellenic Train.

For its part, the company released a statement on Saturday defending its response. "These are particularly difficult days for the country and for our company," it said.

Responsible station master expected in court

The 59-year-old man, who has already admitted responsibility for the accident, was expected in court on Sunday after his hearing was postponed on Saturday.

If charged and convicted of negligent homicide, he could face life imprisonment.

However, details about the incident have come out revealing that the as-yet-unidentified suspect may have lacked the appropriate experience. German news agency dpa reported that he had begun a traineeship last year despite being more than ten years older than the maximum age allowed for such a position.

The fact that he was left unsupervised during a busy holiday weekend has also raised further questions.

"In the case, there are important new elements that need to be examined," the suspect's lawyer, Stefanos Pantzartsidis, said.

ab/fb (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A woman in Chasiv Yar, near the city of Bakhmut, covers her eyes as she seemingly weeps

Ukraine updates: Bakhmut residents flee as Russia presses in

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A bird's-eye view of the British-built Namirembe Cathedral on the outskirts of Kampala

Uganda: Anglican Church row over same-sex blessing

Uganda: Anglican Church row over same-sex blessing

Religion4 hours ago03:17 min
More from Africa

Asia

A medical store in Islamabad

Pakistan: Drug firms head for closure amid economic crisis

Pakistan: Drug firms head for closure amid economic crisis

Business3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Pro-life protest banner reading "Abtreibung? Nein Danke!" ("Abortion? No thanks!")

German abortion clinics targeted by US-style protests

German abortion clinics targeted by US-style protests

Society17 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Boats on a waterfront road with colorful two-to-three-story buildings and palm trees

Portugal will no longer issue 'golden' EU visas

Portugal will no longer issue 'golden' EU visas

Society5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A sign signaling the demarcation of Firing Zone 918

Palestinians in occupied West Bank live with uncertainty

Palestinians in occupied West Bank live with uncertainty

ConflictsMarch 4, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Biden speak in the White House Oval Office

Biden thanks Scholz for 'profound' German support on Ukraine

Biden thanks Scholz for 'profound' German support on Ukraine

PoliticsMarch 4, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

USA Falfurrias, Texas Reportage Verschollene Migranten

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

MigrationMarch 1, 202301:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage