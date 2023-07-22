Greece: Thousands forced to flee Rhodes island wildfire

Greek coastguard vessels were dispatched to rescue tourists and residents trapped on the holiday island of Rhodes, where a wildfire has been raging for several days.

Thousands of people were evacuated on Saturday from homes and hotels on the Greek Island of Rhodes, authorities said.

A large wildfire raging on Rhodes island for the fifth day forced several people to flee affected coastal villages and beaches.

Three coast guard vessels, an army lifeboat and 30 private sailboats helped in evacuating at least 2,000 people, including tourists, fire department spokesperson Yannis Artopios said.

Some 30,000 people were moved to safety. Artopios said that all the visitors were safely evacuated from the hotels and rented homes in Rhodes.

Smoke 'so strong you can hardly breathe'

On Saturday, authorities said the forest fires got out of control earlier on that day near the village of Laerma.

"It is the most difficult fire we have to fight," the Greek fire department said.

The state radio reported that two villages and several hotels were evacuated due to the smoke from the Laerma village.

Greek authorities used boats to evacuate tourists Image: @blairsbrainiacs/REUTERS

"The smoke formation is so strong that you can hardly breathe," Konstantinos Traraslias, deputy mayor of Rhodes, told Athens news channel Skai.

Planes, helicopters deployed to fight the blaze

Despite receiving reinforcements, including water bomber planes, firefighters have been struggling to control the blaze. The fire is fanned by strong winds amid a heat wave.

More than 200 firefighters and 40 fire engines were operating on the ground, assisted by three planes and five helicopters, fire department spokesperson Yannis Artopios said.

The team also includes reinforcements from Slovakia. It is reported that Israel, Jordan and Turkey have also sent reinforcements.

Earlier, the wildfire was confined to the island's mountainous center, but aided by winds, very high temperatures and dry conditions, it spread towards the eastern coast.

Greece heatwave shows no signs of letting up To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The fire department has warned of high risk for new fires to break out on Rhodes, but also on island of Evia and the eastern part of the Greek mainland, on Sunday.

While weather experts predict a brief respite from the heat wave on Monday, they have also warned it will resume on Tuesday and could last until at least next Friday.

ara/dj (AP, Reuters, dpa)