Greece: Strong earthquake strikes northwest of Athens

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck Greece about 25 kilometers (15 miles) northwest of Athens on Friday, followed by a series of aftershocks. People filed into the streets as some buildings were evacuated.

"For the time being we cannot be sure whether this was the main earthquake," seismologist Gerassimos Papadopoulos told state broadcaster ERT.

"There have been at least three (smaller) aftershocks already, which is a positive sign," he said, adding that the tremor could be felt as far away as the Peloponnese islands.

He appealed for people in the capital to remain calm, but " They must be psychologically ready for more aftershocks," he added.

The earthquake appeared to have knocked out phone and cellular service across Athens.

Initial reported indicated some light injuries and that two abandoned buildings had collapsed. Some other buildings had incurred minor damages and many cars on the street had been hit with fallen masonry.

Efthymios Lekkas, head of the state anti-quake protection agency, told ERT that Athenians should not be concerned because "the capital's buildings are build to withstand a much stronger earthquake."

es/jm (AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.