Greece: Strong earthquake hits island of Crete

A strong earthquake with an initial magnitude 5.8 rattled the Greek island of Crete on Monday morning, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said.

Two people were trapped in damaged buildings in the village of Arkalohori, Greek officials said.

What we know so far

People came rushing out of their homes and buildings, and several of them were damaged by the earthquake, authorities said.

Two churches and other old stone buildings at the village had been damaged, the mayor of Arkalohori told Greek Skai TV.

Of the two people trapped, one was in a church when the dome collapsed during maintenance work, and another in a home, the mayor added.

In the city of Heraklion, children were evacuated from schools which were later inspected for structural damages.

The city's mayor Vassilis Lambrinos also told Skai that emergency services did not report any injuries or severe damage.

Initially, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) put the magnitude of the earthquake at 6.5, while the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said it was 6.0.

The EMSC added that it had a depth of 2 kilometers (1.24 miles).

The institute in Athens said the quake struck at about 9:17 am local time, with an epicenter 246 kilometers southeast of the Greek capital.

Several aftershocks also struck the area, and the strongest one had an initial magnitude of 4.6, according to EMSC.

