 Greece: Strong earthquake hits island of Crete | News | DW | 27.09.2021

Greece: Strong earthquake hits island of Crete

Some buildings sustained significant damage after a strong earthquake struck the Greek island of Crete. At least two people are reportedly trapped in damaged buildings.

A strong earthquake with an initial magnitude 5.8 rattled the Greek island of Crete on Monday morning, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

The quake had a depth of 2 kilometers (1.24 miles), EMSC said.

It struck at about 9:17 am local time, with an epicenter 246 kilometers southeast of the Greek capital Athens.

Greek officials said at least two people were trapped in damaged buildings in the village of Arkalohori.

More details to follow…

adi/rs (AP, Reuters)

