Greece: Strong earthquake hits island of Crete

A strong earthquake with an initial magnitude 5.8 rattled the Greek island of Crete on Monday morning, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

The quake had a depth of 2 kilometers (1.24 miles), EMSC said.

It struck at about 9:17 am local time, with an epicenter 246 kilometers southeast of the Greek capital Athens.

Greek officials said at least two people were trapped in damaged buildings in the village of Arkalohori.

