Greece stopped by 24-hour general strike over cost of living

Greece ground to a halt as a general strike stopped trains, ships and other transport around the country. Unions have called for the government to raise wages and do more to combat high inflation.

Workers in Greece walked off the job on Wednesday as part of a 24-hour general strike that stopped ships, closed schools and halted construction work around the country.

Unions called the strike to protest the high cost of living. Public sector representatives are demanding a 10% wage hike and the return of the 13th and 14th month of salaries cut during Greece's nearly decade-long financial crisis that began in 2010.

"Prices and rents have skyrocketed, while wages are at a low point," read the strike poster of GSEE, Greece's largest private sector union.

Employer unions have also joined the call, asking for "substantial measures that enable workers to have a decent life."

Greece grinds to a halt

The Athens Metro was suspended for several hours while ferries that serve as a vital link between the islands and the mainland were tied up in port.

Schools, nurseries and government offices were completely closed, while public hospitals operated with only emergency services in place.

Marches were planned for later in the day.

The Athens Metro halted operations as part of the strike Image: Thanassis Stavrakis/AP/picture alliance

Journalists at Greek media outlets held their own 24-hour strike on Tuesday, pulling all news broadcasts off the air to cover the nationwide action on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, supermarkets, kiosks and taverns remained open, while most self-employed people, such as taxi drivers, worked as usual.

Tackling Greece's rising cost of living

Unions have accused Greece's center-right Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of failing to tackle inflation and for housing policies that have eroded workers' living standards.

Mitsotakis' government has raised the minimum monthly gross wage four times since taking power in 2019 to €830 ($875) per month. It has promised to increase it further to €950 by 2027.

But many Greeks say the rises are insufficient and their salaries — which still lag the European average — have not kept pace with the rising cost of energy, food and rent.

zc/sms (Reuters, AP, dpa)