Greece shipwreck victims' families in Pakistan wait for news

CatastrophePakistanGreece shipwreck victims' families in Pakistan wait for newsBeenish Javed17 minutes ago17 minutes agoHundreds of people are still missing after a boat capsized off the coast of Greece, and many of them are believed to be from Pakistan. The families there are in limbo as they wait anxiously for any news about their loved ones.