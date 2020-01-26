Greece plans barrier to stop migrants in Aegean Sea

The Greek government on Thursday said it was looking into the prospect of a floating barrier in the Aegean Sea that could be deployed in emergencies to stop migrants.

The system could involve either barriers or nets to be used in emergencies, measuring some 2.7 kilometers (1.7 miles) in length.

A request for bids from companies capable of building the structure has been published by the Greek Defense Ministry. However, Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said the scheme — with a budget of some €500,000 ($550,000) — was still in its early stages.

"We want to see if this works, and where and whether it can be implemented," Panagiotopoulos told the public broadcaster Skai.

The plan could see nets deployed, or floating barriers similar to those deployed to prevent the spread of oil slicks. The specifications for the barrier are that it should be 1.1 meters (1.2 yards) in height, of which some 50 centimeters would be above the surface, and equipped with flashing lights.

It is understood that the barrier would be put in place north of the island of Lesbos, where migrants often make the crossing over a relatively short stretch of water.

However, critics of the plan have expressed doubts that it would work.

Greece's conservative government, under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has embarked on a tougher immigration policy since coming to power last year.

On Tuesday, the government said it wanted to employ an extra 1,200 border police in coming months to help stem the flow of migrants from Turkey. Some 400 are to be sent to the land frontier, with the other 800 being sent to the Aegean islands.

Meanwhile, the EU asylum office EASO also said it would double its staff in Greece to speed up the processing of asylum requests. There are currently 500 EASO officers in the country.

The rate of arrivals has spiked since April after a relative lull of three years. Under an agreement struck in 2016, Greece returns all migrants whose requests for asylum are rejected.

Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits A view from above Moria refugee camp has a capacity of 3,000. Currently, some 14,500 refugees are squeezed into the infamous refugee camp, Greece's largest reception and identification center.

Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits Deep wounds A large majority of those who live in Moria have been deemed as vulnerable and are in need of immediate medical assistance. This girl from Gaza, who lives with her family in a tent in the olive grove outside Moria, was severely injured when an Israeli rocket hit her home.

Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits A false dawn? In August more than 2,800 people arrived in dinghies on the island of Lesbos. A boat carrying 40 people was brought into the port of Skala Sikamineas after it was intercepted by Frontex, the EU's border agency. Eight women and 18 children, including five unaccompanied minors, were on board along with 14 men, all from Afghanistan.

Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits The wait begins After the women and children have been transferred to a transit camp, 18 men wait to be taken away to the same camp by the authorities. Volunteers with the NGO Lighthouse relief assist the authorities in providing food and water to those who have recently arrived.

Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits Keeping the tradition alive An Afghan woman makes bread in a makeshift underground oven which she then sells for €1 ($1.10) to other refugees. Due to deteriorating conditions and food provisions that are below standard quality many refugees who remain for long in the camp of Moria have found new ways to pass the day and remember home.

Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits A soothing hand Countless refugees need urgent medical attention. Doctors without Borders operate an emergency clinic opposite Moria for the most urgent cases, as the main camp currently only has one doctor and the hospital of Mytilene is overwhelmed and in some cases unwilling to treat refugees.

Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits Discarded dreams A "graveyard" of life jackets and boats on the island's north is a stark reminder of the last huge influx of refugees in 2015/16. Lesbos has been at the center of the refugee crisis for years as thousands of people have landed on its shores. Currently there are more than 11,000 refugees spread across the islands. That number is expected to rise sharply by the end of the year.

Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits Monotonous routine Waiting in line has become the main daily activity for those stuck in Moria limbo — even for children. Some wait for hours in order to receive food and water.

Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits From the frying pan into the fire A group of refugees prepares to board a ship which will take them to mainland Greece. After the sudden arrival of 600 people in one night, the Greek government decided to transfer 1,400 people to the mainland. Most were taken to the camp of Nea Kavala in a remote village in northern Greece. Author: Dimitris Tosidis (Moira refugee camp)



The rate of arrivals has outpaced the rate of processing, and the situation on the Aegean islands has worsened significantly over the past 10 months, with tens of thousands of people stuck in and near facilities built for fewer than 6,000.

