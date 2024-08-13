Greece: One dead as wildfires bear down on Athens

At least one person has been killed and dozens injured as smoke and power outages plague the Greek capital. Major international assistance has been mobilized to assist Greece.

Greece's National Observatory said on Tuesday that at least 10,000 hectares (24,700 acres) of land had been devastated after two days of wildfires that continued to rage. At least one person has died and dozens have been treated for injuries as tens of thousands of people flee their homes north of Athens.

Dozens of evacuation orders were issued, after the blaze scalled Mount Pentelicus overlooking the capital.

The fire has already destroyed an unknown number of homes and businesses in Nea Penteli, Palaia Penteli, Patima Halandriou and Vrilissia.

Authorities said they found the badly burned body of a woman in her 60s in the ruins of a factory.

Blankets of black smoke could be seen over the capital, and residents reported several power outages.

There was hope however that Athens might be spared the worst of the disaster after strong winds that had pushed the blaze through the suburbs began to die down. Morever, Greece was expecting international help from fellow EU members such as France, Italy, and the Czech Republic to arrive later on Tuesday. Neighboring Turkey also said it would assist Greece's fleet of water-dropping aircraft.

PM slammed by the press

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was lambasted by the Greek press on Tuesday. The conservative leader was seen visiting the Civil Protection Ministry on Monday but has yet to comment on the disaster.

"Enough is enough," declared the front page of top-selling centrist daily Ta Nea, while the liberal Kathimerini said the "out of control" inferno "had left huge destruction (and) unanswered questions."

Pro-government daily Eleftheros Typos decried the situation as a "nightmare."

Firefighers 'working full tilt for months'

Fire Department spokesperson Col. Vassileios Vathrakogiannis said hundreds of firefighters were no longer battling a single fire but "many active localized blazes," mostly around Marathon and Pendeli.

The most recent fires come after an unusually warm winter in Greece, and record-setting heat in June and July.

"Firefighters have been working at full tilt for months," said Nikos Lavranos, head of Greece's main firefighters' union. "They are exhausted."

Scientists have warned that man-made climate breakdown will increase the number and intensity of wildfiresduring dry periods. Last year, 28 people died and 75 were injured in some 80 wildfires that swept the popular tourist island of Rhodes.

