  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
MigrationGreece

Greece launches mission to rescue migrants on stranded yacht

15 minutes ago

Greece is seeing a spike in arrivals by sea of people fleeing conflict and economic hardship in the Middle East and Africa.

https://p.dw.com/p/4V39U
Migrants sailing on a wooden boat in the Mediterranean sea
People smugglers routinely cram migrants into boats that are barely seaworthy before sending them out on perilous sea journeys to reach EuropeImage: Jeremias Gonzalez/AP/picture alliance

Greek authorities launched an operation on Friday to assist over 100 migrants believed to be on board a stranded yacht off the southern coast of Greece.  

The yacht was located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) off the coast of the Peloponnese peninsula, state broadcaster EPT reported.

It also cited the Greek coastguard as saying that three patrol boats, as well as four civilian vessels, had reached the shipwreck to provide help.

A navy helicopter was also involved in the rescue efforts.

Migrants on the boat had earlier sent a distress signal.

The AP news agency reported that a second search operation was underway off the island of Rhodes to find potentially missing passengers after 22 migrants were rescued from a stranded sailboat.

Migrants seek answers after Greece boat disaster

Embarking on perilous journeys to reach Europe

Greece is seeing a spike in arrivals by sea of people fleeing conflict and economic hardship in the Middle East and Africa.

In the past four days, the Greek coastguard had picked up some 150 migrants in the Aegean Sea.

People smugglers routinely cram migrants into boats that are barely seaworthy before sending them out on perilous sea journeys to reach Europe.

In June, hundreds of migrants attempting to cross from Libya to Italy drowned when an overcrowded fishing boat sank off the Greek coast.

Of the about 750 people onboard, only 104 survived.

It's one of the worst Mediterranean migrant disasters in years. 

Greek authorities were sharply criticized by migrant rights groups for failing to intervene in time.

sri/rc (AP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

House and palm trees burning.

Hawaii wildfires: Raging inferno on Maui

Catastrophe1 hour ago11 images
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protesters hold an anti-France placard during a demonstration on independence day in Niamey.

Niger coup: What is Russia's role?

Niger coup: What is Russia's role?

ConflictsAugust 10, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A Filipino nurse feeds an elderly woman in a nursing home

Should Europe pay Manila for luring away Filipino nurses?

Should Europe pay Manila for luring away Filipino nurses?

SocietyAugust 10, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Taurus missile and Tornado plane

Why Ukraine wants Germany's Taurus missile

Why Ukraine wants Germany's Taurus missile

Conflicts2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation and chairman of the Russian Military Historical Society Vladimir Medinsky at the presentation of a new unified textbook on general history and the history of Russia for grades 10 and 11, which will be used in the educational process from September 1, 2023.

Russia: New school history books seek to justify Ukraine war

Russia: New school history books seek to justify Ukraine war

Conflicts6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

View of two surveillance cameras in Tehran against the backdrop of a giant mural depicting the spiritual leader of the Iranian revolution, Ayatollah Khomeini, and Iran's current supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran tightens control of women's dress code

Iran tightens control of women's dress code

Human RightsAugust 9, 202303:29 min
More from Middle East

North America

Dj in studio puts needle on record

How teenagers from the Bronx invented hip-hop 50 years ago

How teenagers from the Bronx invented hip-hop 50 years ago

Music5 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Ecuador Präsidentschaftskandidat Fernando Villavicencio wurde in Quito erschossen

Presidential candidate assassinated at rally in Ecuador

Presidential candidate assassinated at rally in Ecuador

CrimeAugust 10, 202302:24 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage