Greece: Explosion damages buildings in central Athens

A loud explosion caused serious damage to a multi-story building in the Greek capital Athens on Wednesday morning.

The blast happened some 200 meters (656 feet) from the ancient Temple of Olympian Zeus. The blast was reportedly heard throughout the city.

A video from the Greek newspaper I Efimerida showed the windows and facades of buildings on the other side of the street — Syngrou Avenue — had also been destroyed in the explosion.

Local media reported one person had been injured and had been taken to hospital with burns.

Greek media also cited the fire department saying that the probable cause of the explosion was a gas leak. As such, police have cordoned off the area and kept people at a distance of 150 meters.

Rescue workers were searching through the building, which had caught fire, to look for people trapped inside. News channel Skai reported that according to locals the building had been empty and was being renovated.

Some 18 firefighters and seven vehicles were at the scene to battle the blaze.

The incident happened days after an unusually heavy snowstorm first hit the city and brought traffic and several services to a halt.

Firefighters are investigating the scene to discover the cause of the explosion

