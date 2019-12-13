 Greece expects 100,000 more migrants in 2020 | News | DW | 18.12.2019

News

Greece expects 100,000 more migrants in 2020

Asylum-seekers are continuing to arrive on the shores of the Greek islands such as Lesbos and Samos, with the crisis only getting worse. The Greek government predicts 100,000 more people to arrive from Turkey in 2020.

Refugees arrive at the port in Athens, Greece

Greece is predicting up to 100,000 asylum-seekers to arrive on its islands from Turkey in 2020, placing a further strain on its already bursting migrant camps.

"The crisis is happening now, and it is serious" Manos Logothetis, government commissioner for migration, told the German Funk media group on Wednesday.

In the past six months, 45,000 refugees arrived in Greece, leading the government commissioner to say the situation was "clearly more critical" for Greece than the 2015 migrant crisis, at the high point of people fleeing the civil war in Syria.

Currently, there are more than 41,000 people waiting at the infamous camps on the islands such as Moria on Lesbos or Vathy on Samos, according to the Greek government — this is the highest number since the EU-Turkey refugee pact came into force in 2016.

Watch video 04:06

Greece begins moving refugees from Lesbos to mainland

Refugee camps at breaking point

During 2015, migrants passed through Greece on their way to other EU countries, but now they are largely held at the island reception centers that are increasingly beyond capacity. In April 2019, there were still 14,000 migrants living on the island and humanitarian agencies report the situation is drastic.

In order to ease the crisis, Logothesis also announced that the Greek government wants to deport 10,000 asylum-seekers to Turkey, but to do so the country will need 270 asylum case reviewers.

In addition, the Greek government plans to build new arrival centers on each of the five islands where most migrants arrive after crossing the Aegean Sea from Turkey. The decision to deport migrants comes after Greece elected the New Democracy party — it adopted a more hardline approach to migrant arrivals, focussing on deportation and faster decisions over asylum applications.

What is Germany doing to help?

Despite the growing crisis, Germany sent fewer officials during 2019 to help the Greek authorities on the islands, according to the Funk-media group, using information provided by EU Asylum office Easo.

In 2019 Germany sent a total of 80 asylum experts from BAMF, the German office for migration and asylum compared with 124 in 2018 and 130 in 2017.

  • Two refugees wrapped in blankets (Foto: Reuters/M. Djurica)

    Bosnia-Herzegovina: Fearing winter at the Vucjak refugee camp

    When all you feel is the cold

    The end of October brought a foretaste of the cold season to Vucjak refugee camp. Temperatures in Bosnia have already dropped to well below 10 degrees Celsius. Most migrants are not equipped for the cold; they're reliant on donated clothes and blankets. Some don’t even have a sturdy pair of shoes.

  • Two men in a smoke-filled tent (Foto: Reuters/M. Djurica)

    Bosnia-Herzegovina: Fearing winter at the Vucjak refugee camp

    Smoke poisoning, or freezing to death

    To warm themselves just a little, the Syrians, Afghans and Pakistanis who are stuck here collect firewood to heat their accommodation. They are forced to choose between constantly freezing in a tent of thin tarpaulin, or risking respiratory problems.

  • The camp at dusk (Foto: Reuters/M. Djurica)

    Bosnia-Herzegovina: Fearing winter at the Vucjak refugee camp

    Living on a rubbish tip

    Vucjak was created in June out of sheer necessity. There are only around 7,000 - 8,000 migrants in Bosnia-Herzegovina right now, but the majority are stuck in the northwest of the country near the small town of Bihac. All the camps were full to overflowing, so Bihac erected the improvised camp on a former landfill site. It doesn’t meet the standards required by international organizations.

  • Bare foot being held into a campfire (Foto: Reuters/M. Djurica)

    Bosnia-Herzegovina: Fearing winter at the Vucjak refugee camp

    Highly dangerous

    Aid organizations are urging the Bosnian authorities to close Vucjak and provide the migrants with better accommodation. "If people spend the winter there, there will be deaths — within a few days or weeks," warns Peter Van der Auweraert, Western Balkans Coordinator of the UN’s International Organization for Migration.

  • Three people walking through woods (Foto: Reuters/M. Djurica)

    Bosnia-Herzegovina: Fearing winter at the Vucjak refugee camp

    The EU: So near, and yet, so far

    Vucjak is only about 8 kilometers from the border with Croatia. Many refugees try to cross into the EU illegally through the unfenced border areas. Many don’t succeed; they end up coming back to the camp, like these three men from Syria. They’re better off sticking to the road — this area is full of uncleared landmines left over from the Yugoslavian wars of the 1990s.

  • Man tipping water from canister over other man (Foto: Reuters/M. Djurica)

    Bosnia-Herzegovina: Fearing winter at the Vucjak refugee camp

    Cold shower

    Cold water from a canister is all there is in Vucjak. The hygiene situation is disastrous. Diseases, like scabies, are spreading. What medical care there is, is rudimentary. People are only taken to hospital if they have a really serious disease or injury.

  • Mobile phones being charged (Foto: Reuters/M. Djurica)

    Bosnia-Herzegovina: Fearing winter at the Vucjak refugee camp

    Connection with the outside world

    Both water and electricity are in short supply. Anyone who still has a cellphone, though, is lucky. Many refugees say their phones were destroyed or stolen by Croatian policemen at the border. Croatia denies the accusation. A cellphone is a migrant’s most important possession — with it, they are able to stay in contact with their families and friends, and organize their escape route.

  • Three men preparing flatbread (Foto: Reuters/M. Djurica)

    Bosnia-Herzegovina: Fearing winter at the Vucjak refugee camp

    A little piece of home

    These men are trying to make the best of the little they receive in Vucjak. They're baking flatbreads, the kind they eat at home. The Red Cross supplies food, but it's often only enough for two meager meals a day. In the summer, the head of the Red Cross, Selam Midzic, accused the central government in Sarajevo of abandoning the region and leaving it to deal with the migrants on its own.

  • A group of people huddles in front of a fire, thick black smoke billowing (Foto: Reuters/M. Djurica)

    Bosnia-Herzegovina: Fearing winter at the Vucjak refugee camp

    Sticking together — and longing to get away

    A fire alone is not enough to keep body and soul warm. These people want to get out of Vucjak as soon as possible. "I saw buildings for animals in Slovenia and Croatia that were better than this camp," says a man from Afghanistan. "This isn’t a camp. This is no place for humans."

    Author: Uta Steinwehr


kmm/sms (dpa, AFP)

