 Greece: Despite EU funds, migrant conditions still lacking

Europe

The Greek island of Lesbos has become a symbol of Europe's failed refugee policies. European ideals are falling by the wayside in the refugee camps, but there are few alternatives elsewhere. Florian Schmitz reports.

Migrants gather near a large ferry on the Greek mainland

Greece's migrant camps are overflowing

Ylva Johansson and Notis Mitarachi have fundamentally different ideas about how Europe should handle migration.

While the Greek migration minister has a reputation of being tough, Johansson, the EU commissioner for migration and home affairs, prefers to invoke European ideals. But human rights, transparency, adequate accommodation and freedom have been in short supply on Lesbos and other Greek islands for years — and still are today.

For months, Athens has faced accusations that asylum-seekers are being deported illegally. And human rights activists have also criticized the living conditions at Kara Tepe, a temporary refugee camp built after a devastating fire destroyed the Moria refugee camp in September.

'There is no willingness to improve the situation'

During a joint visit to Lesbos on Monday, Johansson and Mitarachi were above all intent on showing unity. They addressed one another by their given names, and thanked each other for the good work that has been done.

The only disagreement came when talk turned to a recent UNHCR report, in which the United Nations refugee agency confronted the Greek government with cases of illegal deportation — a report which Mitarachi dismissed. Johansson, however, expressed concern and said she would like to see Greece make more of an effort to clarify the situation.

Other than that, however, Mitarachi nodded eagerly every time Johansson spoke of the need to ensure good living conditions, and of making sure that those who meet the asylum requirements were welcomed in Europe. 

Greece should have the funds to do so: Brussels has provided more than €3 billion ($3.5 billion) to maintain the migration hot spots on the Greek islands, and several millions more to establish the Kara Tepe camp.

Children flee the burning Moria camp

The overwhelmed Moria camp on Lesbos went up in flames in 2020

But Fabian Bracher, an activist with the UK-based Choose Love NGO, wonders where the money has gone. Running water is non-existent at Kara Tepe; instead, water is brought in every day on 17 large trucks. The camp offers 36 showers for 7,000 people, forcing many to resort to "bucket showers." The power supply is insufficient, with frequent circuit overloads causing fires. And the shelters lacked heating throughout the winter months.

"There is no willingness to improve the situation so people have dignified accommodation," said Bracher. He said that the issue of the electricity supply was brought up in late September, but nothing happened to improve the situation. "Various organizations offered to take care of the problem, but they were not given permission," he said.

New camps planned with 'controlled entry and exit'

The EU is generally reluctant to criticize Greece — perhaps because of a lack of alternatives. At a press conference on Lesbos, Johansson instead criticized the bloc's disunity on refugee policies.

"For three years there had been no progress on finding a political solution," she said, adding that the Greek islands in particular have suffered from the reluctance of other EU member states to take in refugees.

Johansson said the EU would be providing €276 million in funds for the construction of new migrant facilities on Samos and other islands, camps which Mitarachi described as "closed facilities with NATO-style double fencing, strictly controlled entrance and fire protection systems."

Watch video 42:35

Moria: EU's failed refugee policy

Until now, Johansson had categorically ruled out a closed system. But while they may continue to disagree behind closed doors, on Monday they appeared to agree on a compromise — "controlled entry and exit," which means asylum-seekers will only be allowed to leave the camps at certain times. And yet, it's not exactly clear where they would go. To avoid any further conflict with the local population, the new camps are being built farther away, putting nearby villages out of reach of those on foot.

Both politicians, however, stressed that the new camps weren't a permanent solution. They are still pushing for "fast and fair asylum procedures" — in the future, migrants at the camps should be able to directly apply for asylum in other European countries, while rejected asylum-seekers would have to be quickly deported. It's hoped that Turkey will once again agree to take back the rejected asylum-seekers, as stipulated in a deal that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan unilaterally revoked in February 2019.

'Deporting people is a priority' — legal assistance is not: NGO

In fact, asylum procedures in Greece have been significantly accelerated. At first glance, the country's national asylum laws appear to meet European standards that include the right to appeal after the first rejection, access to qualified legal counsel and a translator, as well as privacy and trained staff for the interview.

But there are serious shortcomings concerning the implementation of these laws, said Amanda Munoz de Toro, executive director of Fenix, which provides free legal advice to asylum-seekers on Lesbos.

"Deporting people is a priority, but guaranteeing them adequate legal assistance is not," she said, adding that this approach is also reflected in the interviews. "Often the translation is not good, or people conduct online interviews without a camera, which means that the person in charge cannot see his counterpart — which is important to be able to assess credibility."

Often, she said, the privacy of those in need of protection is not respected, which is important for traumatized refugees. "Case workers are often not trained to deal with these people and don't know what questions to ask," she said.

This article has been translated from German.

  • An Afghan boy refugees followed by his family walks towards the road where refugees have found temporary shelter following the fire at Moria camp (DW/M. Karakoulaki)

    End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma

    Heavy burden

    Moria, the EU's largest refugee camp, held more than 12,000 people. After it burned down, most refugees moved to the streets just outside Lesbos' other main refugee camp, Kara Tepe, but were not allowed in. Instead, they created temporary shelter for themselves by setting up tents. Police contained them to the stretch of road while the Greek government moved to rapidly create a new temporary camp.

  • An Afghan boy takes part in a self-organized protest demanding safety on the isle of Lesbos after the Moria fire (DW/M. Karakoulaki)

    End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma

    'We don't need food'

    Following days of sleeping rough on the street in front of Kara Tepe, refugees organized a peaceful protest using bottles to try and make the authorities hear their demands. Most refugees are afraid of going back to a camp similar to Moria. "We don't want food, we want freedom," people told DW, over and over again. Human rights organizations had characterized Moria camp as an open-air prison.

  • Police officers look over the peaceful protest by refugees who fled Moria camp as they are stopped by riot police (DW/M. Karakoulaki)

    End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma

    The power of protest

    Hundreds of refugees took part in daily protests in the hopes that they would not be put into a new Moria-like camp. The Greek government responded by sending ten police platoons, two water cannons and two armored vehicles to the makeshift tent site in front of Kara Tepe. Some protests were met with tear gas. "Is it worth protesting?" one person expressed to DW.

  • A little girl is holding a cardboard banner (in English and Dari) following the end of the protest at the makeshift tent site in front of Kara Tepe, following the Moria fire (DW/M. Karakoulaki)

    End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma

    'Free us'

    "Man & World Organization. We want water, no food, just free us," this Afghan girl's sign reads in English and Dari. The majority of refugees protesting the rough conditions come from war-torn or post-conflict zones, including Afghanistan and the DRC. Despite the trauma endured, children are active in protests, showcasing their determination to fight for their rights and future.

  • A refugee man on a bicycle stops to look at the newly built temporary camp that was set up on Lesbos after Moria's destruction. (DW/M. Karakoulaki)

    End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma

    Nothing is more permanent than temporary

    The Greek government claims that the new refugee camp will be temporary. But refugees — some of whom have been in Greece for over a year — fear it will be another place of endless waiting. "Sto Nisi," a local Lesbos newspaper, published a contract showing that the Ministry of Migration Policy has rented the property where the new camp is to be located until 2025, for €2.9 million ($3.4 million).

  • Refugees move into the new temporary refugee camp after living on the streets for a week following the fire at Moria camp (DW/M. Karakoulaki)

    End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma

    No quick solution

    One week after the Moria fire, refugees remained on the blocked road. Greek government officials claimed that people would be transferred rapidly to the new camp; however, by Tuesday night, only 1,000 people had moved there. The government announced that the island of Lesbos, the landing site for large numbers of refugees crossing the Aegean Sea, would be emptied of refugees by next spring.

  • An Afghan family wash their baby with a bottle of water on the island of Lesbos (DW/M. Karakoulaki)

    End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma

    Family life in severe hardship

    Refugees adapt in harsh conditions. Following days of hunger and thirst, refugees started receiving some basics: two bottles of water and food. But with the September sun scorching Lesbos, it is not enough. Some try to prioritize hygiene since, amidst everything else endured, they are now concerned about COVID-19. So far, at least 31 refugees who have moved into the new camp have tested positive.

  • An Afghan family on the road outside Kara Tepe, on Lesbos, has started a campfire so that they boil hot water (DW/M. Karakoulaki)

    End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma

    When the sun sets

    The night brings more danger and fear to the refugees who live in the makeshift tent site on the road. "Can you imagine how it felt sleeping among so many men as a young woman? Going in the forest or hell [the tent area] for toilet? I couldn't sleep all night as I feared insects will come and sting my daughter and husband," one young Afghan woman told DW.

  • A young girl takes part in a prayer with men, women and children and prays for the conditions to become better for those sleeping rough after the fire at Moria camp on the island of Lesbos (DW/M. Karakoulaki)

    End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma

    'God help us'

    Life in Moria was tough and dangerous. Many refugees there had lost all hope. Having already fled their homes, the Moria fire forced them to flee once more to save their lives. After sunset, at the makeshift tent site, dozens of women, children and men prayed on the street in front of a grocery store. They asked God to give them hope and for their voices to be heard. Many could not stop crying.

  • An Afghan man who fled the Moria fire breaks into tears when he sees DW filming him while praying, stops his prayer and starts talking about his children while crying nonstop (DW/M. Karakoulaki)

    End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma

    Tears for a absent future

    Many of the refugees in Greece have suffered unbearable trauma, having left conflict zones and extreme poverty. "We didn't come here to collect money. We didn't come here to have a great time. We only want our children to have a better future and have an education," this Afghan man told DW through nonstop tears.

    Author: Marianna Karakoulaki (Lesbos)


