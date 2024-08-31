Greece declares state of emergency over flood of dead fish

The port city of Volos took the measure after tons of dead fish piled up on the coast and in rivers in recent days.

Greece's central port city of Volos declared a month-ong state of emergency Saturday after thousands of freshwater fish died, the country's main news agency reported.

Authorities have promised extra cash and other support to deal with the mass die-off, in what is the area's second environmental disaster in a year.

Why have so many fish died?

Authorities said the freshwater fish died as a result of devastating floods that hit Greece's central Thessaly region last year.

The storms flooded more than 20,000 hectares of land and refilled the nearby Lake Karla that had been drained in 1962 a bid to fight malaria, swelling it to three times its normal size.

The lake waters have since receded drastically, as a result of a severe drought, forcing the fish toward the Volos port that empties into the Pagasetic Gulf and the Aegean Sea.

But they cannot survive the salty sea waters and thousands of them have clogged the waters around the port.

What are authorities doing?

The Civil Protection Emergency measures will allow local authorities to commit funding and other resources to finish the clean up of the fish, which is already underway, the Athens News Agency reported.

The emergency was declared by Climate Minister Vassilis Papageorgiou and is set to last until September 30.

Fishing trawlers have been chartered by the regional authorities, along with earthmovers, to scoop the dead fish out of the sea and load them onto trucks bound for an incinerator.

On Tuesday alone, authorities removed 57 tons of the dead fish washed up on beaches near Volos.

By Thursday, officials said 100 tons of the fish had been picked up.

Ertnews channel reported that two boats are due to continue the recovery on Saturday.

Special nets have been placed at the mouth of the Xiria River to contain the large volume of dead fish.

The mayor of Volos lashed out at the regional authority, accusing it of acting too slowly.

Tourism to the region has plunged by nearly 80% since last year's flooding, according to the local association of restaurants and bars.

"The situation with this dead fish will be the death of us," Stefanos Stefanou, the president of the association, said earlier this week. "What visitor will come to our city after this?"

Volos' Chamber of Commerce said it was taking legal action to seek damages after the severe drop in commercial activity.

The marine pollution crisis has sparked an investigation by public prosecutor.

mm/xx (AFP, DW sources)