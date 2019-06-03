Greece calls on Germany to negotiate over war reparations

The Greek government says it has asked Germany to enter negotiations regarding Athens' claim for reparations from the two world wars. Germany hasn't been willing to reopen talks, saying the issue was settled long ago.
Greece's ambassador to Germany submitted a formal request on Tuesday for Berlin to enter talks on paying war reparations Athens claims Greece is owed from World War I and World War II, Greece's Foreign Ministry said.
"The Greek government invites the German government to a negotiation for the practical satisfaction of these demands, which are of particular importance to the Greek people, as a moral and material issue," the ministry said.
The Greek parliament voted in April to launch a diplomatic campaign to press Germany to pay billions of euros in damages for the two world wars. Germany has refused to enter such negotiations, denying that it is obliged to pay reparations because the country's wartime debts were resolved long ago.
Billions claimed
Athens surrendered to Axis powers in 1941 during World War II and suffered greatly under Nazi rule. Germany and its ally Bulgaria were forced to withdraw under Allied pressure in 1944, but didn't surrender control of Crete and some other Aegean Islands until after World War II.
Read more: Nazi collaboration: A taboo topic in Greece
The issue of reparation payments surfaced during its debt crisis in 2010. Many Greeks also blame Germany for the painful austerity measures imposed in return for billions of euros in bailout loans.
A parliamentary committee in 2016 estimated that Greece could claim minimum reparations of €292 billion ($328 billion) for World War II and an additional €9.2 billion for World War I, though the parliamentary decision earlier this year did not mention a figure.
dv/se (AP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Germany has faced reparations claims for decades – but insists the cases are closed. Now, with Greece, Poland and former colony Namibia bringing up the topic, is Berlin afraid of a slippery slope due to its complex past? (11.10.2018)
Greece owes Germany billions of euros. Or is it the other way around? More than seven decades after the end of WWII, Athens and Berlin are still at odds over costs incurred during the Nazi occupation of Greece. (10.10.2018)
Merkel and Tsipras discussed Greece's return to economic stability as well as immigration and Macedonia. Protests, banned in hopes of avoiding scenes similar to her last visit, were quelled by police using tear gas. (10.01.2019)
The question of World War II reparations is still open, and Germany should pay up, says historian Karl Heinz Roth. But Poland, Greece and other countries would have to cooperate. (08.11.2018)
A narrative of Greek resistance has dominated national historical depictions of WWII, but many Greeks also collaborated with occupying German forces. Now, the long taboo and still controversial topic is open to debate. (12.10.2018)