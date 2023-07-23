Greece: Bridge collapses during renovation

At least one person was killed when a bridge near the port city of Patras collapsed, Greek officials have said. The bridge had been closed for renovation work.

A bridge in western Greece collapsed on Sunday, killing one person, Greek authorities said.

At least four people were wounded in the collapse.

The bridge was located in the Proastio area near the port city of Patras in western Greece.

The fire department said it was called to the site of the collapse shortly after midday local time (0900 UTC).

Some 35 firefighters and 12 vehicles were sent to the scene.

Fire department spokesperson Vassilis Vathrakogiannis said traffic had been closed on the bridge since July 20 as it was undergoing renovations.

The reason for the collapse was not immediately clear.

Greek broadcaster MEGA TV reported that two of the injured had been taken to ambulances.

Also on Sunday, Greece was grappling with the consequences of devastating wildfires.

