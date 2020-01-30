 Greece boosts military presence along Turkish border | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 02.02.2020

Europe

Greece boosts military presence along Turkish border

Amid tense relations between Greece and Turkey, Athens has boosted its military presence along their shared border. The area has become a hotspot in a broader brewing geopolitical conflict.

Scene showing boat on Evros River

Thanasis Kamilaris is a fisherman, and he knows his way around the Evros Delta. It is here that the river separating Greece and Turkey flows into the North Aegean Sea. The delta itself, with a surface of some 200 square kilometers (77 square miles), is also an important habitat for local flora and fauna.

The border region's network of canals, tributaries and lagoons, however, are difficult to control. That is why the Greek Ministry of National Defense has turned to local fishermen for help — deputizing them as "virtual" national guard members, and equipping them to engage in border patrol activities.

But Kamilaris and his colleagues say the situation has become too dangerous for them to handle.

Turkish attacks?

Conflicts between Turkish border patrol agents and Greek fisherman have become a regular occurrence of late. "They even threaten us on Greek territory," said Kamilaris. "I was on the river and was ready to cast my nets when I was approached by Turkish soldiers from the other shore. They fixed weapons on me immediately and said, 'This is Turkey.' But I was at least 100 meters from the border."

Thanasis Kamilaris drives his boat on the river

For Kamilaris and his colleagues, conflicts with Turkish border police are a regular occurrence

Vasilis Vitsas said another colleague was arrested and Turkish troops impounded his boat. He said: "It's a business for the Turks. You have to pay €5,000 ($5,600) to get out of jail, otherwise you are stuck there for six months. One of our colleagues had to pay another €4,000 in legal fees to get his boat back." He said no one ever talks about these cases, not even the media.

"It all started on the day of the failed coup in Turkey," recalled Kamilaris. He said there were no problems before that. "Everything was fine — the Turks came here to fish, we came here to fish. We even chatted with one another. We don't have any problem with the people over there, even the soldiers used to greet us." Nevertheless, domestic tensions in Turkey have intensified the standoff along the Evros Delta border.

'We are the army's eyes and ears'

The fishermen feel as if the Greek government has abandoned them: "If it weren't for us, this would all be Turkish," said Vasilis Vitsas. He added that the only time Turkish soldiers leave him and his colleagues alone is when they are accompanied by Greek police and soldiers.

But Kamilaris said that's not enough: "We fishermen are the eyes and ears of the military and the police. We are doing all we can to keep this part of the river Greek." Now the fishermen are looking to Athens for support.

A hut on the Evros river with a Greek flag

The Evros Delta's network of canals, tributaries and lagoons makes it difficult to control

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis won early Greek elections last July on the promise, among other things, of increasing security in the country. Part of his government's plan was to stem refugee arrivals along Greece's shared border with Turkey.

Since December, Greek police and soldiers have been attempting to stop refugee arrivals, which Athens claims have been on the rise for months, by "sealing" the border. Now, another 400 border patrol agents are to be deployed to the area.

Mitsotakis claims the military reaction is a direct result of the refugee issue. But refugees have been crossing the border here since the early 1990s, and according to fishermen in the area, the number of border crossings in the Evros Delta has been on the wane of late.

Frosty relations between Athens and Ankara

The increased border presence comes at a time when relations between Athens and Ankara are at a nadir. Fights over access to natural gas deposits, as well as Turkey's unilateral activities in Libya, have only made matters worse. This has led to a number of tense moments along the Greek-Turkish border, where Turkish warplanes regularly invade Greek airspace.

On July 15, 2016, the night of the failed Turkish coup, eight Turkish military officers fled to Greece and asked for asylum. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded the Greek government extradite the men. But the Areios Pagos, Greece's supreme court, refused to comply, arguing the men could not be guaranteed a fair trial in Turkey.

A sign with bullet holes in the Evros delta (DW/F. Schmitz)

The Evros Delta has been the site of a number of tense standoffs between Greek and Turkish forces

Another dramatic escalation came in February 2018, when two Greek soldiers were arrested by Turkish forces near the border at Kastanies. The men were apprehended while on patrol after inadvertently entering Turkey at an unmarked place along the border. The men were charged with espionage and jailed for more than five months. At the time, Turkey made clear it would be open to a prisoner swap, giving up the Greek soldiers in exchange for the Turkish military officers. 

Meanwhile, many in Greece are worried the situation could escalate further still, perhaps resulting in a military confrontation. Sotiris Serbos, a professor of international relations at the University of Thrace, sad the situation hinges on President Erdogan.

"If Ankara believes an escalation to be advantageous, it will come. Erdogan's self-confidence has only grown since Turkey began its Syria offensive." Serbos said Erdogan will continue to play his geopolitical hand until trans-Atlantic politicians reach consensus on how to deal with him. He said Europeans must finally realize, "There are a lot of problems and fissures within Turkish society, but nationalism tends to unite the country and the military."

Serbos also believes tensions between Athens and Ankara are a direct result of European policy indecision brought about by the fact that EU leaders fail to speak with one voice: "We need a Europe that thinks geopolitically. And Turkey must be integrated into that process. Solutions based on mutual respect and representing a win for both sides must be found. Greece could play a key role in that process, opening a new chapter in EU-Turkish relations."

Nevertheless, internal EU conflicts based on national interests have made a unified policy on Turkey impossible. "Erdogan would prefer a bilateral solution," said Serbos, "but Europe should set the agenda, not Turkey."

  • A sign on the fence that marks the Greek-Turkish land border (DW/M.Karakoulaki)

    The deadly Evros river borderland

    Dangerous crossing

    The Evros river, which is the natural land border between Greece and Turkey, is one the most notorious border crossings. Over the years, thousands of people have died there trying to cross into Europe.

  • Two stretchers left outside the morgue of the Alexandroupoli’s Hospital (DW/M.Karakoulaki)

    The deadly Evros river borderland

    The morgue

    To date this year, 29 people have been discovered dead at the Greek-Turkish border along the river. Due to the rising number of people that are found, the International Committee of the Red Cross has donated a fridge container for the dead. There are currently 15 bodies at the morgue. The most recent case was a 15-year-old boy.

  • Coroner Pavlos Pavlidis and his colleague walk towards the fridge container outside the morgue (DW/M.Karakoulaki)

    The deadly Evros river borderland

    International help

    The International Committee of the Red Cross donated one fridge container to the hospital of Alexandroupolis as the morgue did not have the capacity to keep the rising number of dead refugees who are discovered in the Evros region.

  • Coroner Pavlos Pavlidis stands outside the ICRC fridge container where refugees are kept (DW/M.Karakoulaki)

    The deadly Evros river borderland

    Looking after the dead

    Hunters, fishermen or the authorities that patrol the area usually discover the bodies at the river. When someone is found, the police are the first to arrive in order to investigate the scene and take photos. The dead then are taken to the morgue where the coroner, Pavlos Pavlidis, looks for identification marks such as tattoos or other personal items, and takes DNA samples.

  • Coroner Pavlos Pavlidis stands in front of a dead body that belongs to a refugee (DW/M.Karakoulaki)

    The deadly Evros river borderland

    Cause of death

    According to the coroner, Pavlos Pavlidis, the main cause of death among refugees who are discovered at the Greek-Turkish border is drowning. "70 percent of deaths are caused by drowning followed by hypothermia. Lately we have been noticing a rise of deaths as a result of road and train accidents," he told DW.

  • Personal items of refugees in plastic bags (DW/M.Karakoulaki)

    The deadly Evros river borderland

    Personal items

    Coroner Pavlos Pavlidis keeps the personal items that belonged to refugees who have been found on the river's banks in plastic bags to help with the identification process.

  • some of the personal items of refugees (DW/M.Karakoulaki)

    The deadly Evros river borderland

    A tough but necessary job

    It's a painstaking process to mark and bag the personal items of the dead refugees. "The items we come across most are objects that are not usually destroyed by water," Pavlidis said.

  • Pavlos Pavlidis holds a ring that possibly belonged to a Turkish national (DW/M.Karakoulaki)

    The deadly Evros river borderland

    Lost rings

    The most common personal items that are found on the bodies of refugees are jewelry such as rings, necklaces and generally metal objects. "Clothes and official documents such as passports are usually destroyed by the water," Pavlidis said.

  • Coroner Pavlos Pavlidis holds leather belts (DW/M.Karakoulaki)

    The deadly Evros river borderland

    Death and religion

    Religious items, from various religions, are also very common discoveries on those who are found on the river Evros. Once someone is identified, their personal items are returned to their family.

  • A grave of a Syrian refugee at the Muslim cemetery of Sidiro (DW/M.Karakoulaki)

    The deadly Evros river borderland

    Rest in peace

    If someone is identified, their body is returned to their family. If not, after a few months, Greek authorities arrange the buriel either at the Muslim cemetery in the village of Sidiro, or at the Christian cemetery of Orestiada. The gravestone above reads: "He remains — Our beloved whom we lost, Mustafa Rahwan — Aleppo Syria, 1983-2014."

    Author: Marianna Karakoulaki (Alexandroupoli)


