Greece battles multiple wildfires, launches investigations

August 23, 2023

Greek firefighters have been battling blazes on numerous fronts, including near the capital. Prosecutors ordered an investigation into the causes of the fires and alleged claims of racism and scapegoating of migrants.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VVkz
Firefighters stand next to a wildfire as they work to extinguish it
The blaze on the northwestern fringe of Athens torched homes and headed into Parnitha national parkImage: /AP Photo/picture alliance

Firefighters, including teams from Germany and Sweden, on Wednesday scrambled to tame a wildfire on the edge of the Greek capital, Athens.

Meanwhile, in northern Greece, an investigation was launched into racist violence and unfounded rumors that migrants had started fires.

What we know about the blaze near Athens

The wildfire tore through the foothills of Mount Parnitha, the largest forest adjoining the capital, with evacuations ordered early on Wednesday for several outlying neighborhoods and a migrant camp.

Strong winds have fanned the blaze, which began early on Tuesday and has already destroyed homes and cars.

Some 65 fire-fighting platoons were in action, with an aerial operation involving seven fire-fighting planes and eight helicopters.

"Conditions remain difficult and in many cases extreme," fire department spokesman Yiannis Artopios said in a televised address.

Germany, Sweden, Croatia and Cyprus have also sent water-dropping aircraft to Greece, with Romania and the Czech Republic sending water tanks and firefighters.

Fire pattern raises suspicions

Satellite images on Wednesday showed there were at least 15 major wildfires in Greece.

The largest was raging for a fifth day in the northeastern Alexandroupolis region where, a day earlier, rescuers found the bodies of 18 people thought to have been migrants.

Greece wildfire kills 18 alleged migrants

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias said the fire there had started in several places simultaneously.

Supreme Court prosecutor Georgia Adilini asked the regional prosecutor for Alexandroupolis to investigate whether organized arson groups were responsible.

Adlini also asked the same prosecutor to probe allegations of racist violence after three men allegedly bundled a group of migrants into a cargo trailer, blaming them for the fires.

The men, who police arrested on Tuesday, had also released a video on social media, urging others to do the same thing.

Meteorologists say the hot and dry conditions believed to increase the risk of fire are expected to continue until Friday.

Scientists have warned that such hot spells are likely to become more frequent and intense with global temperatures rising due to climate change.

rc/sms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

A burnt forest and resort seen from overhead

Is climate change affecting tourism in southern Europe?

Is climate change affecting tourism in southern Europe?

Frequent heat waves, droughts, and forest fires are wreaking havoc on Mediterranean countries this summer, which will have an impact on the future of tourism.
TravelAugust 15, 2023
Arun Haryani, an enthusiast with his body painted in tri-colours reacts as he holds up a model of LVM3 M4 in Ahmedabad

India spacecraft first to land on moon's south pole

ScienceAugust 23, 2023
