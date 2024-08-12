Greece: Athens suburbs evacuated as wildfires spread

Hundreds of firefighters were dispatched north of the capital as black smoke could be seen rising over Athens. A children's hospital and military clinic were also evacuated.

Some 500 firefighters and two dozen water-dropping aircraft were out at first light in Greece on Monday as five suburbs of Athens were evacuated due to ongoing wildfires.

"Civil protection forces battled hard throughout the night, but despite superhuman efforts, the fire evolved rapidly," fire department spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis said.

Reisdents of Marathon and several other towns directly north of Athens were ordered to flee to safety, while a children's hospital and a military clinic were also evacuated.

At least two firefighters have been injured since the blaze broke out on Sunday, and several civilians had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Gail force winds feed wildfires in Greece To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Climate change increasing likelihood of wildfires

The bone-dry conditions in Greece were expected to continue on Monday, with temperatures reaching 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit). Strong winds have also been pushing the fires, which darkened the skies over Athens.

Greece is coming off the warmest winter in history, as well as the hottest June and July on record. Climate breakdown is expected to make wildfires more common and deadly, particularly in warm and arid places.

Last year, 28 people died and 75 were injured in some 80 wildfires that swept the popular tourist island of Rhodes.

es/nm (AP, AFP, Reuters)