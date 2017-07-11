 Greece and Turkey bicker as island seeks pandemic relief | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 16.09.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Europe

Greece and Turkey bicker as island seeks pandemic relief

The tensions between the governments of Greece and Turkey are easing. The conflict between the countries goes back centuries, but people on the island of Kastellorizo have more immediate concerns.

Kastellorizo (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hackenberg)

When Tsikos looks east from his restaurant on the Greek island of Kastellorizo, he sees the Turkish city of Kas across the open bay. The nearest Greek city, Rhodes, is four hours away by boat. Naturally, the 150 residents of Kastellorizo generally go to Kas to do their shopping, to take a stroll or to simply have a coffee. This is how Tsikos met his wife. The two married in Turkey, run their restaurant in Kastellorizo during the summer and usually spend the winter in Kas.

"We are friends and like family," Tsikos said. The main issue this year on Kastellorizo is the pandemic. "Before COVID, we had very intense connections with the other side," Tsikos said. "There were boats every day with which we went to Kas and the people of Kas came to us. Generally speaking, we have similar attitudes towards things. There is nothing that separates us as human beings."

The Turkish seismic research vessel Oruc Reis had cruised near Kastellorizo's coast until Sunday. It was accompanied by Turkish warships, which in turn were flanked by Greek naval vessels. A mild collision between two ships in August — a "hot incident," as Greek media reported it — almost led to escalation. At the governments of both Greece and Turkey accuse each other of being responsible for the crash. For all of the jawing between the Athens and Ankara, it is precisely these kinds of incidents that people in Kastellorizo fear. Nobody here wants war. 

Read more: Turkey's maritime claims in the Mediterranean Sea raise thorny legal questions

'In reality, nothing'

The formation of modern Turkey and Greece was a process of bloody disputes that precede the Trojan War. Later, most of Greece was under the control of the Ottoman Empire for almost 400 years. The rivalry between the countries and the supposed enmity between the Orthodox Christian Greeks and Muslim Turks has been firmly reinforced through school history lessons. The Lausanne Treaty of 1923 largely determined the borders of modern Turkey, and Kastellorizo was formally made part of Greece in 1948.

Tsikos (DW/F. Schmitz)

Tsikos said media had reported a version of the conflict that residents did not recognize

With their front-row view of Turkey, many people on Kastellorizo feel that media have hyped the conflict between the governments. Each country has its own way of portraying things in the media, Tsikos said. He said there might be a bit more aggression in the Turkish press, but added that Greek media have hardly focused on de-escalation: "A TV station filmed the passage of a Greek and a Turkish boat and claimed it was another near collision," he said. "In reality, nothing happened at all."

Read more: EU to consider sanctions on Turkey over Mediterranean gas drilling

Nobody on the island doubts that there is a conflict between the governments. People in Kastellorizo and Kas have lived with that conflict forever — without turning against each other. Media exaggeration won't change that, they say. "What we see on TV is not true,"  Nitsa Kontou,  a restaurant owner on Kastellorizo, told DW. She said the pandemic had left her with the worst tourism season in years and that the media's spreading of fear had contributed to that. "Our island is safe," she said. 

Read more: Greece announces 'robust' arms purchase amid tension with Turkey

Wartime rhetoric?

Born and raised in Athens, Alexandros Sarris now teaches international maritime law at the University of Rotterdam. "The law of the sea is one of the least dubious aspects of international law," Sarris said. "It is very well analyzed and very well developed by international jurisprudence. There are very few grey areas — and most of these have to do with what is happening beyond 200 nautical miles of the continental shelves." That means the dispute on the Aegean is no legal novelty: "Whatever happens there, it has already been resolved elsewhere."

Sarris said a bigger concern might be the aggressive rhetoric from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "Erdogan spoke about the border of his heart, which has nothing to do with the border of the actual state," Sarris said. "My assumption is that he means the borders of the Ottoman Empire."

Read more: Germany urges end to military exercises in the Mediterranean as Turkey announces drills

Though Erdogan's heart may desire to expand Turkey's borders, the domestic economy is weak. The lira is at a historic low. 

"If I am not mistaken, there is an economic theory saying that economy is not based upon peace, but upon war," Sarris said. "So maybe all these war games could be an attempt to win some economic wars."

Watch video 02:42

Kastellorizo: In the middle of the Greece-Turkey dispute

 

The legal questions

For a peaceful solution, Greece and Turkey would need to agree on a legal framework. Greece is a signatory to the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). According to UNCLOS, each individual island would be entitled to its own exclusive economic zone. 

This would significantly limit Turkey's access to the sea. The government has not signed the agreement and has argued that it does not apply to the Aegean. "On the one hand, Turkey uses the Law of the Sea for the Black Sea, where they extended their territory 12 nautical miles into the water," Sarris said. "However, Ankara does not feel bound to the same law when it comes to the Aegean. In legal terms this can create a problem."

Now that the Oruc Reis has left the contested zone, the tensions have eased. Sarris, who was a graduate fellow in the negotiations program at the Harvard Law School, sees opportunity here. "Turkey is coastal state, and you cannot deprive it of its rights," he said. "Turkey is not landlocked: It has access to the Aegean, the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea. They have rights, but the question is how you exercise these rights when you have adjacent or opposite states and you cannot exhaust the outer limits that are offered by the Law of the Sea convention, because you simply do not have the space, and you have overlapping claims." Many countries are on the coast of the Mediterranean and the Aegean. "You have to make agreements based on the relevant UNCLOS articles and not threaten the neighboring states with the use of force in case they decide to exercise their own rights," he said. Sarris would not be surprised if the governments were to begin talks soon despite the current situation: "Tensions before negotiations are not unprecedented in history." 

The residents of Kastellorizo would also like to see the governments quickly settle their dispute. The island needs support after the pandemic summer — not military posturing.

  • An Afghan boy refugees followed by his family walks towards the road where refugees have found temporary shelter following the fire at Moria camp (DW/M. Karakoulaki)

    End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma

    Heavy burden

    Moria, the EU's largest refugee camp, held more than 12,000 people. After it burned down, most refugees moved to the streets just outside Lesbos' other main refugee camp, Kara Tepe, but were not allowed in. Instead, they created temporary shelter for themselves by setting up tents. Police contained them to the stretch of road while the Greek government moved to rapidly create a new temporary camp.

  • An Afghan boy takes part in a self-organized protest demanding safety on the isle of Lesbos after the Moria fire (DW/M. Karakoulaki)

    End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma

    'We don't need food'

    Following days of sleeping rough on the street in front of Kara Tepe, refugees organized a peaceful protest using bottles to try and make the authorities hear their demands. Most refugees are afraid of going back to a camp similar to Moria. "We don't want food, we want freedom," people told DW, over and over again. Human rights organizations had characterized Moria camp as an open-air prison.

  • Police officers look over the peaceful protest by refugees who fled Moria camp as they are stopped by riot police (DW/M. Karakoulaki)

    End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma

    The power of protest

    Hundreds of refugees took part in daily protests in the hopes that they would not be put into a new Moria-like camp. The Greek government responded by sending ten police platoons, two water cannons and two armored vehicles to the makeshift tent site in front of Kara Tepe. Some protests were met with tear gas. "Is it worth protesting?" one person expressed to DW.

  • A little girl is holding a cardboard banner (in English and Dari) following the end of the protest at the makeshift tent site in front of Kara Tepe, following the Moria fire (DW/M. Karakoulaki)

    End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma

    'Free us'

    "Man & World Organization. We want water, no food, just free us," this Afghan girl's sign reads in English and Dari. The majority of refugees protesting the rough conditions come from war-torn or post-conflict zones, including Afghanistan and the DRC. Despite the trauma endured, children are active in pro-tests, showcasing their determination to fight for their rights and future.

  • A refugee man on a bicycle stops to look at the newly built temporary camp that was set up on Lesbos after Moria's destruction. (DW/M. Karakoulaki)

    End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma

    Nothing is more permanent than temporary

    The Greek government claims that the new refugee camp will be temporary. But refugees — some of whom have been in Greece for over a year — fear it will be another place of endless waiting. "Sto Nisi," a local Lesbos newspaper, published a contract showing that the Ministry of Migration Policy has rented the property where the new camp is to be lo-cated until 2025, for €2.9 million ($3.4 million).

  • Refugees move into the new temporary refugee camp after living on the streets for a week following the fire at Moria camp (DW/M. Karakoulaki)

    End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma

    No quick solution

    One week after the Moria fire, refugees remained on the blocked road. Greek government officials claimed that people would be transferred rapidly to the new camp; however, by Tuesday night, only 1,000 people had moved there. The government announced that the island of Lesbos, the landing site for large numbers of refugees crossing the Aegean Sea, would be emptied of refugees by next spring.

  • An Afghan family wash their baby with a bottle of water on the island of Lesbos (DW/M. Karakoulaki)

    End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma

    Family life in severe hardship

    Refugees adapt in harsh conditions. Following days of hunger and thirst, refugees started receiving some basics: two bottles of water and food. But with the September sun scorching Lesbos, it is not enough. Some try to prioritize hygiene since, amidst everything else endured, they are now concerned about COVID-19. So far, at least 31 refugees who have moved into the new camp have tested positive.

  • An Afghan family on the road outside Kara Tepe, on Lesbos, has started a campfire so that they boil hot water (DW/M. Karakoulaki)

    End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma

    When the sun sets

    The night brings more danger and fear to the refugees who live in the makeshift tent site on the road. "Can you imagine how it felt sleeping among so many men as a young woman? Going in the forest or hell [the tent area] for toilet? I couldn't sleep all night as I feared insects will come and sting my daughter and husband," one young Afghan woman told DW.

  • A young girl takes part in a prayer with men, women and children and prays for the conditions to become better for those sleeping rough after the fire at Moria camp on the island of Lesbos (DW/M. Karakoulaki)

    End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma

    'God help us'

    Life in Moria was tough and dangerous. Many refugees there had lost all hope. Having already fled their homes, the Moria fire forced them to flee once more to save their lives. After sunset, at the makeshift tent site, dozens of women, children and men prayed on the street in front of a grocery store. They asked God to give them hope and for their voices to be heard. Many could not stop crying.

  • An Afghan man who fled the Moria fire breaks into tears when he sees DW filming him while praying, stops his prayer and starts talking about his children while crying nonstop (DW/M. Karakoulaki)

    End of Moria camp highlights refugee trauma

    Tears for a absent future

    Many of the refugees in Greece have suffered unbearable trauma, having left conflict zones and extreme poverty. "We didn't come here to collect money. We didn't come here to have a great time. We only want our children to have a better future and have an education," this Afghan man told DW through nonstop tears.

    Author: Marianna Karakoulaki (Lesbos)


Advertisement

Europe

Brexit: UK Tories agree deal on international law breach

Greece and Turkey bicker as island seeks pandemic relief

Refugee pushbacks by Cyprus draw attention from EU, UN

'This is the moment for the EU to lead the way,' says EU chief Ursula von der Leyen