Grannies against the Right protest in far-right stronghold

February 2, 2024

Hundreds of thousands have continued to take to the streets in protest against the far-right opposition in Germany. In the small town of Döbeln, in the AfD stronghold of Saxony, older women have set up their own Grannies against the Right group.