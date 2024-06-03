Grandmothers and data hunters on safari in South Africa

Nature and EnvironmentSouth AfricaGrandmothers and data hunters on safari in South AfricaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentSouth Africa03/06/2024March 6, 2024A team of South African grandmothers has been equipped with tablets to collect data on plants and animals in the African wilderness. They're getting to grips with technology they’ve never used before to support a conservation project.https://p.dw.com/p/4d3aSAdvertisement