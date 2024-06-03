  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
ChinaSuper TuesdayIsrael-Hamas war
Nature and EnvironmentSouth Africa

Grandmothers and data hunters on safari in South Africa

March 6, 2024

A team of South African grandmothers has been equipped with tablets to collect data on plants and animals in the African wilderness. They're getting to grips with technology they’ve never used before to support a conservation project.

https://p.dw.com/p/4d3aS
Skip next section Similar stories from South Africa

Similar stories from South Africa

DW Global 3000 l Bio Südafrika Regenize

Cape Town's 'recycling evangelists'

A startup wants to encourage recycling. Participating households are rewarded with vouchers.
BusinessJanuary 7, 202206:06 min
DW Sendung Global 3000 | Südafrika

South Africa: Conservation as tax break

Conservation plus tax break: the Wilderness Foundation organization has done it in South Africa.
BusinessJuly 30, 202105:17 min
Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters protest in Cape Town

South Africa's democracy faces crisis of trust

The African National Congress has governed South Africa for 30 years. But many voters want change in the 2024 election.
SocietyDecember 17, 202312:36 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from Africa

More on Nature and Environment from Africa

Kenyan workers pick plastic waste in a river in Nairobi

How African nations are combating plastic pollution crisis

Some African nations are already spearheading efforts for a plastic-free continent as a UN treaty stalls.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 16, 202301:28 min
DW Eco Africa-Sendung (23.09.2022)

Somalia: Biogas for food security

How local biogas is transforming the lives of displaced communities in Somalia.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 22, 202203:49 min
Namibia Giraffes

Protecting Africa's tallest creatures

Researchers in Namibia want to support giraffe protection by raising awareness about the life of these shy creatures.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 1, 202205:19 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from around the world

More on Nature and Environment from around the world

A polar bear perched on a small iceberg floating in the sea

Polar bears forced to change diet

Melting sea ice is forcing polar bears onto land in search of food, disrupting their traditional diet and health.
Nature and EnvironmentMarch 1, 202402:26 min
A firefighter extinguishes the fire in a burning car in a parking lot

Fact check: Myths about electric vehicles busted

Some people still hesitate to buy electric cars. We take a look at the five most popular myths about EVs.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 4, 202308:21 min
A hand holds a sieve filled with microplastic particles taken from the ocean

Can the problem of plastic pollution ever be solved?

Microplastic particles are a threat to the environment and human health. The problem: nobody can agree on a solution.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 18, 202302:40 min
Show more