 ′Grandma is an old environmental pig′: German broadcaster deletes children′s song remake | News | DW | 28.12.2019

News

'Grandma is an old environmental pig': German broadcaster deletes children's song remake

A public broadcaster has justified the move, saying allegations they had "instrumentalized" the children were "unbearable for the editorial staff." But one news editor called it "scandalously good."

Old woman sits on a bench

German public broadcaster WDR 2 on Saturday issued an apology for showing a video of a children's choir singing a humorous, traditional tune rewritten with satirical lyrics.

The song title "My grandma is an old environmental pig" triggered heated reactions on Twitter. One user described lyrics as "disrespectful," while a WDR news editor said the remake of the traditional tune was "scandalously good."

The lyrics including verses of grandma riding a motorcycle that burns a thousand liters of gasoline every month and eating a cutlet every day because meat from the discount supermarket is so cheap and repeats "My grandma is an old environmental pig." The video ends with a quote from teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, "We will not let you get away with this."

WDR Twitter accounts responded to some of the tweets, saying: "The video should not be considered offensive."

Read more: Germany: From leader to loser on climate protection?

However, that didn't stop the broadcaster from deleting the video from its website.

"We are concerned by the allegation that the children involved may have been 'instrumentalized,'" said WDR 2 in a statement published on Facebook." "This is absolutely not the case, but we decided to delete the video."

"The assumption that WDR had 'instrumentalized' the children of the choir is unbearable for the editorial staff."

The man-made destabilization of Earth's climate system has become a rallying cry for youths following the global spread of student-led climate justice protests spearheaded by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Read more: Should private jets be banned to spare the climate?

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • People cool down in the fountains of the Trocadero gardens in Paris

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Record-setting heat waves

    The summer of 2019 saw heat records in Europe broken across the continent. In July, Germany recorded its highest temperature ever at 42.6 C (108 F). France broke its heat record twice in 2019, the highest temperature measuring 46.C (114.8 F) in July. Climate change increases the frequency of heat waves.

  • Tourists under arches next to the flooded St Mark's Square

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Venice under water

    In November 2019, the Italian archipelago city of Venice experienced multiple flooding events and the high water mark of 1.5 meters was reached three times in one week for the first time in recorded history. Projected sea level rise due to climate change could make these events more likely in the future.

  • A wildfire rages on Gran Canaria

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Wildfires burning Spain

    The same heat wave that brought record temperatures to France sparked the worst wildfires to hit Spain in 20 years. On the Spanish island of Gran Canaria, wildfires in August decimated a national park on the popular tourist island. Hotter temperatures and drier air due to climate change increase the risk of fires.

  • Dried out trees in the Black Forest

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    German forests dying

    A combination of drought, storms and extreme heat is depleting Germany's forests. According to BDF, a forest advocacy group, in Germany, more than 1 million established trees have died since 2018. "These are no longer single unusual weather events. That is climate change," said a BDF representative.

  • People mourning the 'death' of a glacier in Switzerland

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Disappearing glaciers in the Alps

    A glacier on the Italian side of Mont Blanc experienced accelerated melting in 2019. And enthusiasts held a "funeral" for the Pizol glacier in the Swiss Alps, which has almost completely disappeared. Scientists say climate change accelerates glacial melting in the Alps.

  • Dried out earth

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Drought affecting food production

    Two consecutive years of drought in Germany have hit farmers hard. In 2018, record drought caused major crop failures, and heat waves in 2019 also damaged crops. "Climate change means more frequent droughts and extreme weather events in Germany,"said German Weather Service Vice President Paul Becker.


ls/sms (dpa, ARD)

