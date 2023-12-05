'Grand Theft Auto VI' trailer drops with 2025 release date

The trailer for the upcoming installment of GTA was released shortly after it was leaked on social media. The best-selling video game franchise will return to Vice City, a fictional location based on Miami.

Rockstar Games released the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI ahead of schedule on Monday night after it was leaked online.

"Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing," Rockstar Games said on social media.

The trailer confirmed that the massively successful video game franchise would return to the fictional Vice City, based on Miami, and appears to show the series' first female protagonist.

It also confirmed a 2025 release date.

What did the trailer reveal?

The trailer, which showed off fast cars, robberies, strip clubs and even an alligator walking into a store, garnered almost 20 million views on YouTube two hours after it was uploaded.

"I feel like this GTA will lean much more into the absurdity of America, much more than GTA V did," one person commented on Reddit.

Towards the end of the trailer, the apparent female protagonist tells her partner in crime: "The only way we are going to get through this, is by sticking together, being a team."

Some users commented that this evoked "major Bonnie and Clyde vibes," referring to the infamous American crime couple during the Great Depression.

The trailer showed two main characters, including the series' first female protagonist Image: Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images

A decade in the making

The trailer has been keenly awaited by gamers, with more than a decade passing since the last installment of the Grand Theft Auto series was released.

Grand Theft Auto V sold more than 190 million copies, making it one of the best selling video games of all time.

The entire franchise has sold a mammoth 410 million units so far, according to Take-Two Interactive, which owns Rockstar Games.

Earlier this year, a British court found a teenager responsible for leaking around 50 minutes of in-game footage during the development stage back in 2022.

