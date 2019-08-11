 Gran Canaria wildfire spreads, forces thousands of evacuations | News | DW | 19.08.2019

News

Gran Canaria wildfire spreads, forces thousands of evacuations

A fast-moving forest fire on the Spanish holiday island of Gran Canaria has forced authorities to evacuate thousands of people. The government says it could take days before the blaze is brought under control.

Forest fire on the island of Gran Canaria in Spain (Reuters/B. Suarez)

A wildfire on the Spanish holiday island of Gran Canaria forced the evacuation of some 5,000 people, authorities said on Sunday. Evacuations extended to at least 40 towns in the vicinity of the town of Valleseco on Gran Canaria island in the Atlantic Ocean archipelago.

The latest blaze broke out on Saturday afternoon near Valleseco. By Sunday afternoon, the fire had spread in two different directions, burning over 1,700 hectares (4,200 acres) as it continued advancing, the provincial government said in a series of tweets.

Read more: Wildfires wreak havoc from France to Greece

The fire, which has spread to the mountainous Cruz de Tejeda region popular with tourists for its breathtaking views, is "extremely fierce" and "unstable," said Canary Islands president Angel Victor Torres in a statement.

No fatalities have been reported.

Torres said that more than 600 land troops, two planes and nine helicopters were deployed in efforts to stop the fire (Reuters/B. Suarez)

More than 600 land troops, two planes and nine helicopters were deployed to stop the fire

The 'perfect storm' for wildfires

The island was experiencing temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius C (104 degrees Fahrenheit), humidity levels below 30% and strong winds, which usually provide what experts call the "perfect storm" for virulent wildfires. With the temperature set to rise Monday, authorities estimate it could take days before the blaze is brought under control.

"The environmental damage has already been done," Torres, the region's president, was quoted as saying by the private Europa Press news agency. "We are facing a complicated situation in which the security of people is the priority now," the official added. "We want this to end without casualties."

Read more: Raging Canary Islands wildfire sparks mass evacuation

At least 1,500 hectares (3,700 acres) of field and low forest burned in the same area last week.

Wildfires are common in southern Europe during the hot, dry summer months. Nearly half of Spain's provinces were on alert Sunday due to a high risk of fires, according to the country's weather agency AEMET.

Torres said that more than 600 land troops, two planes and nine helicopters were deployed to help stop the fire.

  • Greece on fire

    Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive

    Help from above

    EU air support is backing up Greek firefighters on the ground as the massive blaze on the island of Evia enters its third day.

  • Flames rise from a forest fire near the village of Makrimalli

    Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive

    A forest burns

    Hundreds of people were evacuated from villages on the Greek island of Evia when the fire began on Tuesday.

  • Athens: Akropolis

    Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive

    A smoke-choked capital

    Just hours after the fire broke out on Tuesday, smoke was already traveling west, shrouding the Akropolis in Greece's capital, Athens, over 80 kilometers (50 miles) away.

  • Athens suburbs burn

    Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive

    More woes for Athens

    The suburbs of Athens were hit earlier in the week by a wildfire, with authorities ordering evacuations as homes burned.

  • An island burns in Greece

    Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive

    A week in flames

    Over the weekend, the island Elafonisos, just south of the Peloponnese peninsula, was also on fire, forcing the evacuation of vacationers.

  • Gran Canaria (picture-alliance/dpa/Guardia Civil)

    Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive

    Islands ablaze

    Earlier in the week, a fire raged on Gran Canaria, burning up over 1,500 hectares and sending hundreds of people fleeing.

  • Russia's Krasnoyarsk fire (Imago Images/ITAR-TASS/D. Sorokin)

    Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive

    A fire the size of Belgium in Russia

    Fires in eastern Russia burned up over 1 million acres of woodland earlier in August. Though forest fires are common in Siberia, there is no precedent for the scale of this summer's.

  • Fires in Germany

    Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive

    Germans hit hard

    Not even Germany was spared from this summer's wildfires. A former military training grounds caught ablaze in July, requiring the labor of scores of firefighters.

    Author: Milan Gagnon


sri/ng (AFP, AP, dpa)

Greece: Villages evacuated as wildfires rage

As a major wildfire on the island of Evia continues to spread, rescuers are racing to evacuate hundreds of people. "The only way for this fire to be extinguished is when there's nothing left to burn," a firefighter said. (13.08.2019)  

Siberian fires continue to wreak havoc, Greenpeace calls it a 'climate catastrophe'

Authorities have suggested the wildfires were started intentionally in order to cover up illegal logging. Greenpeace has expressed outrage at the way the situation has been handled. (07.08.2019)  

Raging Canary Islands wildfire sparks mass evacuation

Hundreds of people have been evacuated as firefighters on the island of Gran Canaria try to bring a huge wildfire under control. Police have detained a man who allegedly started the fire using welding equipment. (11.08.2019)  

Wildfires wreak havoc from France to Greece

With EU air support, nearly 400 firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze on the Greek island of Evia. In France, more than 500 firefighters are battling a blaze that has destroyed 900 hectares of pine forest. (15.08.2019)  

Deadly wildfires engulf Portugal and northwestern Spain (16.10.2017)

Portugal has endured a lethal 2017 with forest fires killing scores of people throughout the year. This week, deadly flames returned once more to scorch the Iberian earth. (16.10.2017)  

Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive

Hundreds of firefighters are battling monster blazes in Greece and France. Extreme heat and drought conditions brought on by climate change are leaving much of Europe vulnerable to wildfires. (15.08.2019)  

