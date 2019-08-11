Gran Canaria wildfire spreads, forces thousands of evacuations

A wildfire on the Spanish holiday island of Gran Canaria forced the evacuation of some 5,000 people, authorities said on Sunday. Evacuations extended to at least 40 towns in the vicinity of the town of Valleseco on Gran Canaria island in the Atlantic Ocean archipelago.

The latest blaze broke out on Saturday afternoon near Valleseco. By Sunday afternoon, the fire had spread in two different directions, burning over 1,700 hectares (4,200 acres) as it continued advancing, the provincial government said in a series of tweets.

Read more: Wildfires wreak havoc from France to Greece

The fire, which has spread to the mountainous Cruz de Tejeda region popular with tourists for its breathtaking views, is "extremely fierce" and "unstable," said Canary Islands president Angel Victor Torres in a statement.

No fatalities have been reported.

More than 600 land troops, two planes and nine helicopters were deployed to stop the fire

The 'perfect storm' for wildfires

The island was experiencing temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius C (104 degrees Fahrenheit), humidity levels below 30% and strong winds, which usually provide what experts call the "perfect storm" for virulent wildfires. With the temperature set to rise Monday, authorities estimate it could take days before the blaze is brought under control.

"The environmental damage has already been done," Torres, the region's president, was quoted as saying by the private Europa Press news agency. "We are facing a complicated situation in which the security of people is the priority now," the official added. "We want this to end without casualties."

Read more: Raging Canary Islands wildfire sparks mass evacuation

At least 1,500 hectares (3,700 acres) of field and low forest burned in the same area last week.

Wildfires are common in southern Europe during the hot, dry summer months. Nearly half of Spain's provinces were on alert Sunday due to a high risk of fires, according to the country's weather agency AEMET.

Torres said that more than 600 land troops, two planes and nine helicopters were deployed to help stop the fire.

Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive Help from above EU air support is backing up Greek firefighters on the ground as the massive blaze on the island of Evia enters its third day.

Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive A forest burns Hundreds of people were evacuated from villages on the Greek island of Evia when the fire began on Tuesday.

Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive A smoke-choked capital Just hours after the fire broke out on Tuesday, smoke was already traveling west, shrouding the Akropolis in Greece's capital, Athens, over 80 kilometers (50 miles) away.

Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive More woes for Athens The suburbs of Athens were hit earlier in the week by a wildfire, with authorities ordering evacuations as homes burned.

Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive A week in flames Over the weekend, the island Elafonisos, just south of the Peloponnese peninsula, was also on fire, forcing the evacuation of vacationers.

Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive Islands ablaze Earlier in the week, a fire raged on Gran Canaria, burning up over 1,500 hectares and sending hundreds of people fleeing.

Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive A fire the size of Belgium in Russia Fires in eastern Russia burned up over 1 million acres of woodland earlier in August. Though forest fires are common in Siberia, there is no precedent for the scale of this summer's.

Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive Germans hit hard Not even Germany was spared from this summer's wildfires. A former military training grounds caught ablaze in July, requiring the labor of scores of firefighters. Author: Milan Gagnon



sri/ng (AFP, AP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.