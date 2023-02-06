Grammys: Viola Davis joins EGOT club, Beyonce eyes record

Davis has become one of few artists to have won all four top arts awards: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Meanwhile, Beyonce could break the record for the most Grammys won by an artist.

Actor Viola Davis has become the latest star to earn a coveted EGOT — a combination of an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony — at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Davis completed her EGOT status by winning the Grammy for best audio book, narration and storytelling for her memoir "Finding Me."

"I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything," the actor said as she accepted her award.

Davis is the third Black woman to achieve EGOT status, and the 18th person overall.

Beyonce poised to sweep Grammys

Pop superstar Beyonce won two Grammys during the pre-telecast awards ceremony on Sunday.

The singer won the Grammy for best dance-electronic music recording with "Break My Soul," and also won for best traditional R&B performance with "Plastic Off The Sofa." She has now won 30 Grammys throughout her career.

With seven more nominations on top of those two wins — including for album, song and record of the year — Beyonce is on track to become the most-awarded artist in Grammys history.

That record has been held by Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who has 31 Grammys, since 1997.

Beyonce already holds the title of most Grammys won by a female artist.

Who is nominated for album of the Year?

Beyonce's house-inspired album Renaissance has been nominated for the night's top gong: album of the year.

She is up against some of the biggest names in music from pop, rap, rock and R&B.

They include ABBA with "Voyage," Adele's album "30," "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" by Kendrick Lamar and "Harry's House" by Harry Styles.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rican rapper has been nominated with "Un Verano Sin Ti," as has Mary J Blige with "Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)," Brandi Carlile with "In These SIlent Days," Coldplay with "Music of the Spheres" and Lizzo with "Special."

