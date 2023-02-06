  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Oil & gas industry
Viola Davis accepts the award for Best Audiobook, Best Narration and Best Storytelling Recording for "Finding Me: A Memoir" at the 65th Grammy Awards
Davis has now been awarded an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony awardImage: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/dpa/picture alliance
MusicUnited States of America

Grammys: Viola Davis joins EGOT club, Beyonce eyes record

18 minutes ago

Davis has become one of few artists to have won all four top arts awards: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Meanwhile, Beyonce could break the record for the most Grammys won by an artist.

https://p.dw.com/p/4N89p

Actor Viola Davis has become the latest star to earn a coveted EGOT — a combination of an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony — at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Davis completed her EGOT status by winning the Grammy for best audio book, narration and storytelling for her memoir "Finding Me."

"I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything," the actor said as she accepted her award.

Davis is the third Black woman to achieve EGOT status, and the 18th person overall.

Beyonce poised to sweep Grammys

Pop superstar Beyonce won two Grammys during the pre-telecast awards ceremony on Sunday.

The singer won the Grammy for best dance-electronic music recording with "Break My Soul," and also won for best traditional R&B performance with "Plastic Off The Sofa." She has now won 30 Grammys throughout her career.

With seven more nominations on top of those two wins — including for album, song and record of the year — Beyonce is on track to become the most-awarded artist in Grammys history.

That record has been held by Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who has 31 Grammys, since 1997.

Beyonce already holds the title of most Grammys won by a female artist.

Who is nominated for album of the Year?

Beyonce's house-inspired album Renaissance has been nominated for the night's top gong: album of the year.

She is up against some of the biggest names in music from pop, rap, rock and R&B.

They include ABBA with "Voyage," Adele's album "30," "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" by Kendrick Lamar and "Harry's House" by Harry Styles.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rican rapper has been nominated with "Un Verano Sin Ti," as has Mary J Blige with "Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)," Brandi Carlile with "In These SIlent Days," Coldplay with "Music of the Spheres" and Lizzo with "Special."

zc/fb (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Kenzo Ugandas erster Grammy-Nominierter

Kenzo — Uganda’s first Grammy nominee

Kenzo — Uganda’s first Grammy nominee

Eddy Kenzo keeps scaling heights in music. The Ugandan who won admiration at home for winning attention at the Grammys is unrivaled among east African singers. Fans say he embodies hope that even the poorest can triumph.
LifestyleFebruary 3, 202302:11 min
Singer Aretha Franklin onstage in 1994, arms outstretched, wearing a red gown with ruffled shoulders.

The 10 greatest singers of all time

The 10 greatest singers of all time

According to US music magazine Rolling Stone, these are the greatest singers ever.
MusicJanuary 4, 202310 images
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov in Kyiv, pictured on February 3, 2022

Ukraine updates: Kyiv expected to replace defense minister

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Esther Brown and Ukeme Tom, 37, members of the female-only security team Dragon Squad Limited, guard newly crowned king Obong Ibanga Ikpe at his coronation ceremony in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria, October 29, 2022.

Nigeria: Women ensure security

Nigeria: Women ensure security

Society5 hours ago10 images
More from Africa

Asia

Pervez Musharraf

Pervez Musharraf: A soldier on many fronts

Pervez Musharraf: A soldier on many fronts

Politics16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Blue AfD logo with red arrow pointing upwards and the words Alternative für Deutschland

Germany's far-right AfD marks 10 years since its founding

Germany's far-right AfD marks 10 years since its founding

Politics15 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Raphael Varane on the ground in the World Cup Final

Raphael Varane reminds football to remember the person

Raphael Varane reminds football to remember the person

Soccer5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmon goes by MBS

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

PoliticsFebruary 3, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Symbolbild | Drogenkonsum

Canadian province decriminalizes hard drugs

Canadian province decriminalizes hard drugs

Health5 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Brazil's retired ship called Sao Paulo seen sailing across the Atlantic

Brazil sinks warship in Atlantic amid environmental concerns

Brazil sinks warship in Atlantic amid environmental concerns

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 4, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage