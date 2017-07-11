 Grammys: Beyonce becomes female artist with most awards | News | DW | 15.03.2021

The singer has made history after taking her total career wins to 28. Her daughter Blue Ivy became the youngest recipient ever of a Grammy, while Taylor Swift also set a new record.

The 63rd Grammy music awards on Sunday witnessed women winning big. Singer Beyonce won four awards to become the most decorated female artist in the event's history, with 28 career wins.

"As an artist I believe it's my job, and all of our jobs, to reflect time and it's been such a difficult time,'' said Beyonce. The singer said that her R&B song "Black Parade" was created to honor the "beautiful Black kings and queens" of the world. 

Rapper Meghan Thee Stallion won the best new artist award

Meanwhile, Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy Carter became the youngest recipient ever of a Grammy. The 9-year-old won the Best Music video award along with her mother.

Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift's album "Folklore" was named album of the year, while Billie Eilish's "Everything I Wanted" won record of the year. Swift became the first woman to win the album of the year award three times.

Rapper Meghan Thee Stallion walked away with the best new artist award, while the best pop vocal album was awarded to British singer Dua Lipa for "Future Nostalgia".

R&B artist H.E.R won the award for song of the year, for the song, "I Can't Breathe", which was based on the killing of an unarmed Black man, George Floyd, last year, sparking the Black Lives Matter movement in the US.

Lipa, Swift, Cardi B and South Korean K-pop band BTS headlined the performances at the ceremony, which was hosted by Trevor Noah.

BTS, which was nominated in the best pop duo or group performance category, lost the Grammy to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

