Grammys 2025: Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar win top prizes

Women dominated the 67th Grammys, with Beyonce, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Doechii taking home major awards. Kendrick Lamar took home five awards, including song of the year for "Not Like Us."

Beyonce won the album of the year for "Cowboy Carter," an album that explores the Black roots of country music, at the 2025 Grammys held in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Beyonce finally wins best album at Grammys

"I just feel very full and very honored," Beyonce said in her acceptance speech. "It’s been many, many years," added the singer, who was the most nominated artist of the night with 11 nods.

Though the American singer is the most awarded singer in Grammy history, she never won the top prize of the night until today. Beyonce had previously lost four times for albums including "Lemonade."

She took home other awards too — for best country album for "Cowboy Carter" and best country duo for "II Most Wanted" which she recorded with pop star Miley Cyrus.

"Sometimes the genre is just a code word to put us in our place as artists," Beyonce said, referring to her genre-defying attempt with "Cowboy Carter." The singer also announced a new tour after having postponed the announcement because of wildfires that have devastated large parts of Los Angeles.

However, no stop was announced in Germany, leaving European fans either having to wait for any future additions or to seek out tickets in London or Paris.

The 67th edition of the Grammys took place in the aftermath of LA fires and put a spotlight on first responders as well as included a component to raise money for fire relief efforts. The awards had raised more than $7 million (€6.8 million) for people by the end of the night.

The Grammys began with host Trevor Noah paying tribute to those impacted by the California fires Image: Daniel Cole/REUTERS

Clean sweep for Kendrick Lamar

It was also rapper Kendrick Lamar's night, with him winning prizes in all five categories in which he was nominated.

His song "Not Like Us," a diss track against his rap rival Drake, won prizes for record of the year, song of the year, best rap song, best rap performance and best music video.

Lamar dedicated his triumph to the city of Los Angeles.

"This is my neck of the woods that's held me down since I was a young pup," the influential hip-hop artist said, adding "we are going to restore the city."

'This is what it’s about because at the end of the day, nothing is more powerful than rap music,' Kenrick Lamar said in his acceptance speech Image: Mike Blake/REUTERS

Chappell Roan wins best new artist

Breakout singer Chappell Roan scooped up the prize for best new artist.

While receiving her award, Roan called on record labels to pay musicians a living wage with healthcare benefits. She recalled feeling "dehumanized" to not have health insurance. "Labels — we got you, but do you got us?" the artist asked.

Sabrina Carpenter took the title of best pop solo performance for "Espresso," while Doechii's "Alligator Bites Never Heal" clinched the prize for best rap album.

Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" dominated streaming platforms last year Image: Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

The Weeknd returns to Grammys

Canadian artist The Weeknd graced the stage with a surprise performance as well, ending his yearlong boycott of the Grammy Awards.

The Weeknd had earlier denounced Grammy voters for what he claimed was a lack of transparency and a failure to recognize hip-hop and R&B musicians properly.

The voting body of the Grammys now comprises nearly 40% people of color and includes many young people too. "We have listened, we have acted and we have changed," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said on Sunday.

Edited by: Roshni Majumdar