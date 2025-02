Women dominated the 67th Grammys, with Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Doechii taking home major awards. Kendrick Lamar took home five awards, including song of the year for "Not Like Us."

Beyoncé won the album of the year for "Cowboy Carter," an album that explores the Black roots of country music, at the 2025 Grammys held in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The show, which took place in the aftermath of LA fires, put a spotlight on first responders as well as included a component to raise money for fire relief efforts.

More to follow...

