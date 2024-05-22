Gracia, Messi of Bangui - Football for Future

18-year-old Gracia has one great passion: playing soccer. But in the Central African Republic, it's not considered proper for women to play this sport. Gracia encounters a lot of resistance and not just from her mother.

Her mother wants her to wear dresses and not pants. And Gracia should behave as young women in the Central African Republic are expected to. They have many arguments.

Her non-conformist nature leads to conflicts. Image: Beliane

But Gracia also has a hard time at school. Because she doesn't want to wear a dress and sometimes styles her hair quite unconventionally, she’s sometimes sent out of lessons.

Women's football has a hard time in the Central African Republic. Image: Beliane

Because she plays so much soccer, her grades are so bad that she is finally expelled from school. But Gracia is determined to be a successful soccer player at any cost. One day, she dreams of being recruited for the national team. She even enlists the help of a magician as she fights her way to the top.

