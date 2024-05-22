Gracia, Messi of Bangui - Football for Future

Gracia, Messi of Bangui - Football for FutureMay 22, 2024
Her mother wants her to wear dresses and not pants. And Gracia should behave as young women in the Central African Republic are expected to. They have many arguments.
But Gracia also has a hard time at school. Because she doesn't want to wear a dress and sometimes styles her hair quite unconventionally, she’s sometimes sent out of lessons.
Because she plays so much soccer, her grades are so bad that she is finally expelled from school. But Gracia is determined to be a successful soccer player at any cost. One day, she dreams of being recruited for the national team. She even enlists the help of a magician as she fights her way to the top.
