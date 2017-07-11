GOP congressman Gosar under fire for Ocasio-Cortez video meme

US Republican Paul Gosar of Arizona has raised the ire of Democrats in the White House and in Congress by releasing a violent meme video depicting himself as a sword-wielding Japanese anime character flying through the air to brutally murder New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

"This should not be happening, and we should be condemning it," said White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre.

The 90-second video features other right-wing Republicans such as Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, both close associates of Gosar's in the US House of Representatives. In the clip, Gosar attacks the progressive Democrat Ocasio-Cortez — a favorite target of conservatives — before threatening President Joe Biden.

Speaker of the House Democrat Nancy Pelosi called on the House Ethics Committee and law enforcement to open an investigation into the incident. "Threats of violence against Members of Congress and the President of the United States must not be tolerated," she wrote on Twitter.

Pelosi also called on House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to condemn the video. McCarthy has repeatedly deferred taking disciplinary action against such actions by members on the far-right of the party.

What did Twitter say about the video?

Twitter flagged the video, which also featured blood-stained images of immigrants at the southern US border and border agents on horseback, as "hateful," though it remained online as the company said, "it may be in the public's interest for the tweet to remain accessible."

Ocasio-Cortez, often referred to by her initials AOC, commented on the incident via Twitter: "A creepy member I work with who fundraises for neo-Nazi groups shared a fantasy video of him killing me and he'll face no consequences because [McCarthy] cheers him on with excuses … well, back to work because institutions don't protect women of color."

"White supremacy," said Ocasio-Cortez, "is for extremely fragile people and sad men like him, whose self concept relies on the myth that he was born superior because deep down he knows he couldn't open a pickle jar or read a whole book by himself."

Ocasio-Cortez also listed a number of other incidents in which she has been verbally abused by GOP representatives.

The squad: These are the women Trump wants to send back The squad Often referred to as "the squad" — both by themselves and the media — the first-term Democrats in the US House of Representatives are united in their progressive views. Although they come from different ethnic and religious backgrounds, they all stand for more diversity in US politics. And this has put them at odds with Donald Trump.

The squad: These are the women Trump wants to send back Solidarity among congresswomen It was actually Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who first used the slang term "squad" on an Instagram post to refer to herself, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar shortly after they were elected in 2018. The moniker, which means a group of people with a common sense of identity, has stuck with them ever since. In recent weeks it's been used derisively by those who try to belittle the women.

The squad: These are the women Trump wants to send back Women in white The squad are just four of the 102 women elected in 2018 to serve in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress. Never before have so many women been elected to this highest level of office. During the 2019 State of the Union address, Ocasio-Cortez and her colleagues dressed in white to draw attention to the increased role women intend to play in the US legislature.

The squad: These are the women Trump wants to send back For a more equitable world As women of color, the four representatives are conscious of the role they play in US politics. Ayanna Pressley, Massachusett's first black congresswoman, summed up their position in a response to Trump's attacks: "We ran on a mandate to advocate for and to represent those ignored, left out, and left behind ... Our squad includes any person committed to creating a more equitable and just world."

The squad: These are the women Trump wants to send back The spokeswoman The youngest woman ever to enter Congress has taken Washington by storm. At just 29, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exudes an energy that appeals to younger voters while attracting national media attention. Her extensive social media presence has made her the unofficial spokeswoman for the squad, as well as helping her boost awareness for policies such as her Green New Deal and immigration reform.

The squad: These are the women Trump wants to send back Standing up to Trump When the US president tweeted that the four congresswomen should "go back to the … places from which they came," no one was more targeted than Ilhan Omar. The Somalia-born politician came to the US as a refugee before becoming a US citizen. She has denounced Trump for launching "a blatantly racist attack" and vowed not to be deterred or frightened.

The squad: These are the women Trump wants to send back The president's nightmare On the eve of her swearing-in as one of the first two Muslim congresswomen, Omar reflected on how far she has come since arriving 23 years ago from a refugee camp in Kenya. She has said Trump's "nightmare is seeing an immigrant rise to Congress." For Omar, the confrontation with the president is about "what this country truly should be."

The squad: These are the women Trump wants to send back Fighting the bully Rashida Tlaib is the second of two Muslim women in Congress. Born in the US to Palestinian parents, Tlaib has come under attack for her outspoken criticism of Israel, both from Republicans and Democrats. She refers to the president as a bully and has repeatedly called for his impeachment. She sees herself as a Democratic socialist and champions progressive policies such as health care for all.

The squad: These are the women Trump wants to send back Fostering community At 45, Ayanna Pressley is the oldest member of the squad, with more than a decade of political experience. Following Trump's racist attacks, Pressley tweeted out that while Trump spewed his racism, she would fight for marginalized families and build communities. Like the other congresswomen, Pressley has been critical of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and family separation policy. Author: Kristin Zeier



Who is Paul Gosar?

Gosar is a fervent supporter of former President Donald Trump and has continued to propagate the lie that Trump in fact won the 2020 US presidential election. He spoke on the floor of the House of Representatives in objection to the certification of the results of that election on January 6, 2021, shortly before Trump supporters violently entered the Capitol, delaying the certification of the votes.

Gosar described those who stormed the Capitol on January 6 as "peaceful patriots." He is among those whose phone records are being sought by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack.

The former dentist refused to back down in light of criticism of his tweet, saying "I will always fight for the rule of law, securing our borders and defending the America First agenda" and then following that with another tweet inferring Democrats are oversensitive and have no sense of humor.

House Democrat Ted Lieu of California, tweeted: "In any workplace in America, if a coworker made an anime video killing another coworker, that person would be fired."

Watch video 02:27 Capitol riot probe shifts focus to possible conspiracies

js/nm (AP, Reuters)