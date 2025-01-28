Google to change Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America' in maps

Google Maps announced it will be following the US government's lead in changing the name of Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America' in the US.

Google announced on Tuesday that it will change the name of Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America' for users in the United States once it is officially updated in the US Geographic Names System.

The big tech company, which owns and operates Google Maps, spoke of the change in a post on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter.

The change will be visible in the US but the name will remain 'Gulf of Mexico' in Mexico.

Outside of the two countries, Google Maps users will be able to see both names.

The US Interior Department said on Friday that it had officially changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. It also changed the name of the Alaskan peak Denali to Mount McKinley.

This change will also be incorporated into Google Maps.

US President Donald Trump ordered the name changes as part of a slew of executive orders signed hours after taking office on Jan. 20. It was part of his campaign promise.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum had first jokingly suggested that North America, including the US, be renamed 'Mexican America' — a historic name used on an early map of the region.

Once Trump signed the order for the name change, Sheinbaum said: "He says that he will call it the 'Gulf of America' on its continental shelf. For us it is still the Gulf of Mexico and for the entire world it is still the Gulf of Mexico."

