 Google severs Huawei access to Android software: report | News | DW | 19.05.2019

News

Google severs Huawei access to Android software: report

Google has withdrawn Huawei's Android license, according to reports. The embattled Chinese company is under immense US pressure over its alleged government ties.

Silhouettes stand in front of a Huawei logo

US tech giant Google on Sunday pulled Huawei's license to use its mobile phone operating system Android, forcing the Chinese company to rely on an open source version of the software, Reuters news agency and The Verge news site reported.

Huawei has come under immense US pressure following allegations that the company allows Chinese intelligence agencies to use alleged backdoors in the software. The allegations have prompted the Chinese Foreign Ministry to denounce Western "hysteria" concerning the company.

Read more: Using Huawei technology is a matter of faith

Access denied

Google withdrew the license due to new rules imposed by the US Department of Commerce, according The Verge editor Tom Warren.

"Huawei will only be able to use the public version of Android, and won't get access to proprietary apps and services from Google," Warren said. "Huawei will have to create their own update mechanism for security patches."

'We prepared for this'

Last week, US President Donald Trump blacklisted the Chinese company, denying it access to domestic markets and restricting US sales to the company. Observers have described it as another escalation in an ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing.

But Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei has refused to bow to US pressure. Last week, Ren said his company had "already been preparing for this."

"We have not done anything which violates the law," Ren told Japanese business daily The Nikkei. "It is expected that Huawei's growth may slow, but only slightly."

US media reports suggest Huawei had developed its own operating system in the event it lost access to Google and Microsoft services.

Read more: Huawei and Germany: 5G relationship status is complicated

Watch video 01:42

US blocks Huawei access to domestic market

