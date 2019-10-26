Goodbye, old bag: Plastic bags in a museum

Plastic bags are looked down upon these days, but not long ago, they were considered all the rage. The Museum for Everyday Life takes a look back at the history of plastic bags, as plastic bans toll their death knell.
What does one do with a collection of more than 50,000 plastic bags from over half a century? Two collectors with a massive stash like this decided that it was time to share their precious collection with the world and to enable the public to take a look back at the evolution of plastic bags.
In its new exhibition "Adieu, Plastiktüte!" (Goodbye, plastic bag!), the Museum of Everyday Life in Waldesbuch in southern Germany showcases various designs that have been featured on plastic bags around the world over the years. The changing exhibition will run until July 3, 2020.
Going out of style
As Germany and the EU plan to introduce various plastic bans in response to environmental issues associated with the use of plastic, these erstwhile symbols of convenience are beginning to increasingly disappear out of sight.
This exhibition will give you a chance to say your own goodbyes to polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene and company.
The use of plastic bags is on the decline in Germany, but the 64% decrease since 2015 doesn't go far enough for Environment Minister Svenja Schulze. Her department has drafted a bill to ban them completely. (06.09.2019)
A study by the German Environment Ministry has found almost all children tested have traces of plastic byproducts in their bodies. Some of the chemicals found could affect health and development. (14.09.2019)
Electronic music duo Matmos made their latest album using sounds made from plastic waste, like trash bags and even a police riot shield. Plastic Anniversary draws our attention to the terror and beauty of the material. (02.09.2019)