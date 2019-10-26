Goodbye, old bag: Plastic bags in a museum

What does one do with a collection of more than 50,000 plastic bags from over half a century? Two collectors with a massive stash like this decided that it was time to share their precious collection with the world and to enable the public to take a look back at the evolution of plastic bags.



In its new exhibition "Adieu, Plastiktüte!" (Goodbye, plastic bag!), the Museum of Everyday Life in Waldesbuch in southern Germany showcases various designs that have been featured on plastic bags around the world over the years. The changing exhibition will run until July 3, 2020.

Some plastic bags are still appreciated for their design

Going out of style

As Germany and the EU plan to introduce various plastic bans in response to environmental issues associated with the use of plastic, these erstwhile symbols of convenience are beginning to increasingly disappear out of sight.

This exhibition will give you a chance to say your own goodbyes to polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene and company.



The "Adieu, Plastiktüte!" exhibition at the Museum of Everyday Life in Waldesbuch continues until July 3, 2020. Each month, the museum plans to highlight different bags as part of a constantly changing exhibition.