Golf is traditionally seen as a sport for more affluent members of society. But that has started to change.
The German Golf Federation estimates that in Germany over 600,000 play on a total of some 700 golf courses all over the country. One major men's competition worldwide is the Ryder Cup, which takes place every two years. Teams from the United States compete with teams from Europe. DW's golf content is aggregated on this page.
Bedminster, owned by US President Donald Trump, was stripped of the 2022 PGA Championship by the PGA of America. The decision is the latest sign of golf trying to establish core values more befitting of modern times.
And in Madrid, golf provides relief from the coronavirus crisis.