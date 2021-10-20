Visit the new DW website

Golf

Golf is traditionally seen as a sport for more affluent members of society. But that has started to change.

The German Golf Federation estimates that in Germany over 600,000 play on a total of some 700 golf courses all over the country. One major men's competition worldwide is the Ryder Cup, which takes place every two years. Teams from the United States compete with teams from Europe. DW's golf content is aggregated on this page.

A taxi passes by Trump Tower, the headquarters of the Trump Organization, in New York City on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

Trump Organization under tax investigation — report 20.10.2021

US media reports that Trump National Golf Club's finances are under scrutiny, with a probe launched into whether it has misled a valuation for tax purposes.
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 16: U.S. President Joe Biden (R) and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan walk along the Rose Garden Colonnade as they arrive for a news conference at the White House on April 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. The two leaders met to discuss issues including human rights, China, supply chain resilience and other topics. Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

US, Japan leaders present united front against China 17.04.2021

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and President Joe Biden discussed regional security in East Asia, but also talked technology, the Olympics and golf.
An endangered Rothschild's giraffe is transported on a barge to take it from Longicharo island to Ruko Community Conservancy on the mainland, in Lake Baringo, in the Rift Valley of Kenya Thursday, April 8, 2021. Water levels in Lake Baringo have been rising for some time, but in 2020 the rate of rise increased flooding threatening the lives of a small group of Rothschild's giraffes and starting a rescue effort to relocate them from the disappearing island, which started in Dec. 2020 and ended on Friday, April 9, 2021, according to the Northern Rangelands Trust. (Northern Rangelands Trust via AP)

ICYMI: Feel-good stories from around the world 16.04.2021

What do endangered giraffes, an asthma drug, a German school and a golf player all have in common? They all feature in positive news stories that you might have missed this week.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stuart Wallace/BPI/Shutterstock 11804817ej Glen Kamara and Connor Goldson of Rangers confront Ondrej Kudela of SK Slavia Prague after alleged racist remarks at the Rangers players as Referee Orel Grinfeeld of Israel try to calm them down Rangers v Slavia Prague, UEFA Europa League, Round Of 16, Second Leg, Football, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, UK - 18 Mar 2021 EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Rangers v Slavia Prague, UEFA Europa League, Round Of 16, Second Leg, Football, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, UK - 18 Mar 2021 EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTXHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROMxBULxUAExKSAxONLY Copyright: xStuartxWallace/BPI/Shutterstockx 11804817ej

Sports news feed: Slavia Prague's Kudela gets 10-match ban for 'racist behavior' 14.04.2021

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela has been banned for 10 matches after being found guilty of racist behavior towards Rangers' Glen Kamara.
In this aerial image take from video provided by KABC-TV video, a vehicle rest on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along a road in the Rancho Palos Verdes section of Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the jaws of life tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. Woods was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff's department said. (KABC-TV via AP)

Tiger Woods was speeding before crash: LA police 07.04.2021

The 45-year-old golf champion is now recovering at his home in Florida after leaving hospital earlier this month. Officers say Tiger Woods was approaching double the legal speed limit when he lost control.
Fußball: 3. Liga, Hansa Rostock - Hallescher FC, 29. Spieltag, Ostseestadion: Fans freuen sich über den Spielbeginn. Erstmals wurden wieder Fans ins Stadion gelassen, 777 sollten nach Schnelltests die Erlaubnis dazu erhalten. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Sports News Feed: Hundreds attend Hansa Rostock match 19.03.2021

Hundreds of supporters attended a third division game in Germany, the first fans to attend a game in the country for months. And UEFA is to launch an investigation into an alleged racist incident in the Europa League.

FILE - In this photo dated Nov. 7, 2019, showing Richard Freeman. The former doctor of Team Sky and British Cycling has been found to have covered up an order he placed for testosterone which was intended to help an athlete’s performance, according to a verdict handed down by Britain’s Medical Practicioners Tribunal Service Friday March 12, 2021. (Eleanor Crooks/PA FILE via AP)

Sports News Feed: Ex-British cycling doctor guilty of doping charge 05.03.2021

The former chief doctor for British Cycling and Team Sky has been found guilty of ordering a banned substance. And athletes at the Tokyo and Beijing Olympics will be given coronavirus vaccines bought from China.
NANJO, JAPAN - MARCH 05: Erika Kikuchi of Japan hits her second shot on the 9th hole during the second round of the Daikin Orchid Ladies at the Ryukyu Golf Club on March 5, 2021 in Nanjo, Okinawa, Japan. (Photo by Ken Ishii/Getty Images)

Coronavirus helps golf to bounce back in Japan 05.03.2021

Once a status symbol, golf suffered a dramatic downturn in its fortunes when Japan's economic bubble burst. The number of players is now again rising.

2001** US-Golfprofi Tiger Woods jubelt, lupft lachend sein Basecap und grüsst die Zuschauer. Der Superstar gewinnt am 08.04.2001 auf der Anlage des National Golf Club in Augusta (US-Bundesstaat Georgia) nach einer dramatischen Finalrunde das US-Mastersturnier mit 272 Schlägen und wiederholt seinen Erfolg von vor vier Jahren. Der Superstar ist der erste Golfspieler, der alle vier Masters-Turniere in Serie gewinnt. |

Tiger Woods: Incredible career ended by car crash? 24.02.2021

He was a child prodigy who has since enjoyed enormous sporting success, but it's not all been plain sailing for Tiger Woods. Following a serious car accident Wood's eventful career may have just come to an end.
In this aerial image take from video provided by KABC-TV video, a vehicle rest on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along a road in the Rancho Palos Verdes section of Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the jaws of life tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. Woods was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff's department said. (KABC-TV via AP)

US golfer Tiger Woods in hospital after car crash 23.02.2021

The 15-time golf major winner had to be "extricated from the wreck" by emergency services at the scene. He is now being treated at a local hospital for leg injuries.

STERLING, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 27: US President Donald Trump golfs at Trump National Golf Club on November 27, 2020 in Sterling, Virginia. President Trump heads to Camp David for the weekend after playing golf. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

Trump and the PGA: Bedminster decison reveals golf's deeper struggles with its image 12.01.2021

Bedminster, owned by US President Donald Trump, was stripped of the 2022 PGA Championship by the PGA of America. The decision is the latest sign of golf trying to establish core values more befitting of modern times.
Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts to taking a 4-2 lead in the third set of his match against Austria's Dominic Thiem in their men's singles final match on day eight of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London on November 22, 2020. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

Sports news feed: November 16-22, 2020 23.11.2020

Daniil Medvedev beat Dominic Thiem to win the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals in London. Elsewhere, rising American star Giovanni Reyna has signed a long-term contract extension with Borussia Dortmund.
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 23.10.2020 23.10.2020

A crackdown on radical extremism in France - Increasing support for Scottish independence - Polish academics say they’ll boycott the new education minister - An Italian restaurant cooks up a new scheme to stay in business - Are economic issues fuelling the war in Nagorno-Karabakh? - The ballot blues facing US expat voters - And in Madrid, golf provides relief from the coronavirus crisis.
ARCHIV - 30.09.2019, Belgien, Brüssel: Phil Hogan, Handelskommissar der EU, beantwortet während seiner Anhörung im Europäischen Parlament Fragen. Hogan (60) muss wegen der Teilnahme an einem gegen Corona-Regeln verstoßenden Dinner um seinen Job bangen. (zu dpa Von der Leyen prüft Corona-Verhalten ihres Handelskommissars am 24.08.2020) Foto: Virginia Mayo/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan resigns over COVID-19 dinner scandal 26.08.2020

The bloc's top trade commissioner is stepping down from his post after sparking outrage for appearing to breach COVID-19 restrictions while attending a dinner in Ireland with over 80 diners.

Morocco's Jawad El Yamiq (L) defends against Nigeria's Ibrahim Mustapha (R) during the final football match in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) between Morocco and Nigeria at the Mohammed V. Casablanca Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Casablanca, Morocco. Ayoub el Kaabi scored his ninth goal of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) as Morocco became the first hosts to triumph by thrashing 10-man Nigeria 4-0 Sunday in a Casablanca downpour. / AFP PHOTO / Fadel SENNA (Photo credit should read FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images)

Coronavirus deals knockout blow to sports in Africa 21.03.2020

It's not just Asian and European sports that are taking a back seat in times like this. African sports events up and down the continent are getting cancelled too as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
17.04.2016 *** SHANGHAI, CHINA - APRIL 17: FIA, Chinese and F1 flags fly over the paddock during the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 17, 2016 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) © Getty Images/C. Mason

Coronavirus chaos forces widespread sporting cancelations 10.02.2020

The chaos caused by the deadly coronavirus outbreak has already resulted in a host of sporting events being canceled or rescheduled in China. Now the wider sporting community are starting to feel the effects.

