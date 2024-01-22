Golf: Amateur Nick Dunlap claims shock PGA Tour win

US Golfer Nick Dunlap has become the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event since Phil Mickelson in 1991. The 20-year-old made par on a nervy last hole to seal the victory, and a record score over four rounds to boot.

US golfer Nick Dunlap won The American Express tournament by one shot to become the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event in 33 years.

Dunlap managed to save par despite a messy final hole and completed a record performance over four rounds of the Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, California.

"Nothing like I've ever felt," Dunlap said after the win when asked about his emotions in the final stages. "It was so cool to be out here and experience this as an amateur. Whether I had made that or missed that [last putt], if you would have told me [on] Wednesday night I would have a putt to win this golf tournament, I wouldn't believe you."

He was playing just his seventh PGA event, and is only the third amateur since 1957 to win such an event.

Because he is an amateur, Dunlap is not yet eligible for the prize money, but that time is sure to follow based on his record rising the ranks Image: Sean M. Haffey/AFP/Getty Images

First amateur winner in decades on PGA Tour

The last amateur to win a PGA Tour event was Phil Mickelson, all the way back in 1991. Mickelson would go on to win dozens of PGA Tour events and rank as high as number 2 in the world at his peak.

"Such an impressive performance by Nick Dunlap. Congratulations on an incredible win," Mickelson himself said on social media.

The 20-year-old Dunlap finished with a record score of 29 under par of 259 across four rounds of the course.

He broke the benchmark of 28 under set by US golfer Patrick Reed in 2014.

Last year, Dunlap became the only other player besides Tiger Woods ever to have claimed both the US Junior Amateur and US Amateur titles.

