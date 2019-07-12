Golden jackal caught on camera in eastern Germany

A golden jackal, native to southeast Europe and southern parts of Asia, has been spotted in the German state of Thuringia for the first time, experts confirmed on Friday. The canid has been expanding its territory, likely due to the decreased presence of bigger predators such as wolves, and climate change making the winters warmer in central Europe.

A jackal was caught by a motion-activated camera in the Hainich National Park earlier in August. Pictures uploaded to the park's official Facebook page were viewed by experts from the US and Slovenia, who confirmed that the animal was indeed a golden jackal.

The predator, larger than a fox but smaller than a wolf, has been sighted around Germany for about 20 years, also appearing in the states of Brandenburg, Bavaria, Hesse, and Mecklenburg-Lower Pomerania.

In the past two weeks, there have also been reported sightings in the states of Saxony and Baden-Württemberg, which would mean that the golden jackal has taken over forests across eastern and southern Germany.

Watch video 04:19 Share Germans and wolves Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2queJ Germans and wolves

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.