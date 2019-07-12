 Golden jackal caught on camera in eastern Germany | News | DW | 16.08.2019

News

Golden jackal caught on camera in eastern Germany

The small predator is usually at home in the Balkans and parts of Asia. But with the first sighting confirmed in Thuringia, the jackal has been spotted across most of southern and eastern Germany.

Golden Jackal caught on camera

A golden jackal, native to southeast Europe and southern parts of Asia, has been spotted in the German state of Thuringia for the first time, experts confirmed on Friday. The canid has been expanding its territory, likely due to the decreased presence of bigger predators such as wolves, and climate change making the winters warmer in central Europe.

A jackal was caught by a motion-activated camera in the Hainich National Park earlier in August. Pictures uploaded to the park's official Facebook page were viewed by experts from the US and Slovenia, who confirmed that the animal was indeed a golden jackal.

The predator, larger than a fox but smaller than a wolf, has been sighted around Germany for about 20 years, also appearing in the states of Brandenburg, Bavaria, Hesse, and Mecklenburg-Lower Pomerania.

In the past two weeks, there have also been reported sightings in the states of Saxony and Baden-Württemberg, which would mean that the golden jackal has taken over forests across eastern and southern Germany.

Watch video 04:19

Germans and wolves

