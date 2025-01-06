  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German election 2025Crisis in the Middle EastSyria
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
FilmUnited States of America

Golden Globes 2025: 'Emilia Pérez,' 'The Brutalist' dominate

Tanya Ott
January 6, 2025

Hollywood's award season kicked off with the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. "Emilia Pérez" and "The Brutalist" won big. Surprises included wins for actresses Fernanda Torres and Demi Moore.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oqv4
Adriana Paz, from left, Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, winner of the award for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for "Emilia Perez," and Karla Sofia Gascon pose in the press room during the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The cast of 'Emilia Perez': (L-R: Adriana Paz, Selena Gomez, award-winner Zoe Saldana, and lead Karla Sofia GasconImage: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Photo/picture alliance

Just five days in to the new year, Hollywood's awards season kicked into high gear on Sunday evening, with the 82nd annual Golden Globes. Along with predictable winners, especially in the television categories, there were a couple of surprises.

"Emilia Pérez," a Spanish-language musical about a transgender Mexican cartel leader, won for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. The Golden Globe for best motion picture, drama went to "The Brutalist," a three-and-a-half-hour low-budget epic about a Hungarian-born architect who manages a successful career in the United States.

Winning films deal with hot-button topics

Both films were among the most nominated heading in to the awards ceremony. "Emilia Pérez"  was nominated in ten categories, and won a total of four, including the main category. It also took home awards for best non-English language motion picture, best original song and best supporting actress, which went to Zoe Saldana.

"The Brutalist" was nominated in seven categories, and took home three awards including best drama. Its star, Adrien Brody, won a best actor award and its director, Brady Corbet, won in the best director category.

Trevor Matthews, from left, Nick Gordon, Brian Young, Felicity Jones, Adrien Brody, winner of the award for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture - drama for "The Brutalist", Daniel Blumberg, Brady Corbet, winner of the award for best director - motion picture for "The Brutalist", Mona Fastvold, and Guy Pearce pose with the award for best motion picture - drama for "The Brutalist" in the press room during the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The cast and director of the night's other big winner, 'The Brutalist'Image: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/picture alliance

The winners' speeches and the jokes delivered by presenters and host, comedian Nikki Glaser (the first solo female host), were largely free of political commentary. But it was notable that the big winners were films addressing trans people and immigration, topics often seized on by populist politicians in several countries to drum up support.

Indications for the Oscars race?

The Golden Globes, which are voted on by entertainment journalists from around the world working for non-US outlets, are often seen as a bellwether for the Academy Awards, given to films. Nomination voting for those awards, also known as the Oscars, starts on Wednesday, and there's a good chance voters will be influenced by what they saw on Sunday night.

Some film actors eligible for this year's Oscars wisely used the Globes ceremony for campaigning. Demi Moore, who took home her first-ever Golden Globe for her performance in "The Substance," about an aging actress who goes to gruesome lengths to save her career, spoke in her acceptance speech about how long she's been in the business, and the discouragement she's overcome.

Unexpected wins and shutouts

Another unexpected win went to Fernanda Torres, who won the best drama actress award for her performance in "I'm Still Here," a drama based on a true story set during Brazil's military dictatorship. It's been a huge hit in its home country, where it has also been the target of a far-right boycott.

Fernanda Torres poses in the press room with the award for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture - drama for "I'm Still Here" during the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres poses with her best actress Gold GlobeImage: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/picture alliance

The hit musical "Wicked" had been up for four awards, but only won for cinematic and box office achievement.

In the television categories, the Japanese-language series "Shogun" continued its awards success, winning in the best limited series category as well as acting awards going to cast members Anna Sawai, Hiroyuki Sanada and Tadanobu Asano.

Past big winner "The Bear" was nominated in five categories, but won only for its star, Jeremy Allen White as best actor.

This article was edited by Sarah Hucal.

Japanese actor Tadanobu Asano, Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada and Japanese actress Anna Sawai pose in the press room with the award for best television series drama "Shogun" during the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards.
The cast of 'Shogun,' including award-winners Tadanobu Asano, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Anna Sawai (from right)Image: ROBYN BECK/AFP
Tanya Ott Culture reporter, editor, translator, producer and voiceover artist based in Berlin.