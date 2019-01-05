Golden Globe Awards: Hollywood honors best in film, TV

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards have kicked off in Beverly Hills, California with hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.



Twenty-five awards in cinema and television will be handed out throughout the evening, with Sunday's winners seen as a predictor to which films will win the all-important Academy Award on February 24.

Nominations aplenty

Vice, a biopic of former US Vice-President Dick Cheney, leads the film nominations with six.

A Star is Born — with singer Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper — has five nominations and tells the story of a tragic romance between a fading rock star and a rising pop star. Many critics are tipping it to win in the coveted best drama category.

"We're expecting A Star is Born to take it down in the end, solidifying its Oscar front-runner status," industry trade publication Vanity said when predicting which film would take home the statuette.

"A Star is Born has everything going for it, including box office and critical success," Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst at industry data firm Comscore, told the Agence France-Presse news agency ahead of the ceremony.

Bohemian Rhapsody, a biopic about Queen's Freddie Mercury, has also been nominated for best drama. Three films with African-American dominated casts or films that deal with racial themes — Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman and If Beale Street Could Talk — have been nominated in the same category.

Green Book, a movie about a friendship between a black classical pianist and his white chauffeur as they drive through the US southern states in the 1960s, is tipped to win the best musical/comedy category.

Winners are chosen by the 90-odd members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Golden Globes 2018: And the award goes to... A German success: Fatih Akin's 'In the Fade' When Katja's husband and six-year-old son are killed in a bomb attack by two neo-Nazis, her life collapses. But the woman, portrayed by the German actress Diane Kruger, seeks revenge in Fatih Akin's "In the Fade." The German director received the prize for best motion picture in a foreign language. "This is yours, this is ours," said Akin when he received the award from Kruger.

Golden Globes 2018: And the award goes to... The winner of the evening: Martin McDonagh The Irish playwright, screenwriter and filmmaker Martin McDonagh was undoubtedly the winner of the evening, as his film "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" picked up four awards. He wrote, produced and directed the drama and received the awards for best screenplay and best motion picture.

Golden Globes 2018: And the award goes to... Best actress in a drama: Frances McDormand In "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Frances McDormand plays Mildred Hayes, a mother whose daughter was raped and murdered. When the police fail to find a suspect, Hayes calls the public's attention to the unsolved crime with billboards. McDormand received the award for best actress and Sam Rockwell (both pictured above) won in the category of best supporting actor.

Golden Globes 2018: And the award goes to... Best comedy: 'Lady Bird' by Greta Gerwig Unlike the Oscars, the Golden Globes grant two prizes in the best film category: one for best drama and another for best comedy or musical. While "Billboards" dominated the drama category, filmmaker and actress Greta Gerwig (third from left) clenched the best musical or comedy award for "Lady Bird," along with main actress Saoirse Ronan (right).

Golden Globes 2018: And the award goes to... Saoirse Ronan's first Golden Globe Gerwig's film is a coming-of-age tragicomedy in which a young, unconventional woman, portrayed by Saoirse Ronan (above), seeks her way into life. She can't cope with her mother's expectations and learns that her father has recently lost his job and battles depression. Ronan won her first Golden Globe ever for her performance in the movie.

Golden Globes 2018: And the award goes to... The front-runner of the evening: Guillermo del Toro Was the Mexican film director really as enthusiastic after the Globes as seen in this picture? With seven nominations, his film "The Shape of Water" was the front-runner of this year's ceremony, but the story of the relationship between Elisa, a mute woman, and a mysterious creature in a classified lab received "only" two awards: for best direction and best original score.

Golden Globes 2018: And the award goes to... Best actor in a drama: Gary Oldman British actor Gary Oldman won the Golden Globe in the category best actor in a drama, for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour." The war film follows the early days of the Prime Minister, as Hitler closes in on Britain during World War II.

Golden Globes 2018: And the award goes to... Best actor in a comedy: James Franco James Franco won the Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy for his role of the infamous Hollywood outsider Tommy Wiseau in "The Disaster Artist." Wiseau's film "The Room" (2003) was called "the worst movie ever," but has gained cult following since then.

Golden Globes 2018: And the award goes to... The Harvey Weinstein effect continues Beyond the awards, the campaigns triggered by the Harvey Weinstein case were on everybody's lips during the evening: the #metoo and "Time's Up" movements inspired many speeches during the ceremony and were a ubiquitous element of the gala.

Golden Globes 2018: And the award goes to... ...and the stars wore black The many sexual scandals of the last few months had an impact on the red carpet, too, which turned black this year, as many guests of the ceremony chose to wear all-black attires. Their aim was to show solidarity with all victims of sexual harassment.

Golden Globes 2018: And the award goes to... Honorary prize for Oprah Winfrey The famous American entertainer also appeared in black at this year's Golden Globes as she went to accept the Cecil B DeMille Award for lifetime achievement. Winfrey said in her speech, "For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up. Their time is up!"

Golden Globes 2018: And the award goes to... TV gets Golden Globes too The Golden Globes do not focus exclusively on the silver screen, but acknowledge great achievements on TV as well, which is another difference between the Globes and the Oscars. This year, the US series "The Handmaid's Tale" was honored with the award for best drama series, and its lead actress Elisabeth Moss also received the award for best actress.

Golden Globes 2018: And the award goes to... Kirk Douglas receives a standing ovation When the now 101-year-old Kirk Douglas turned up on stage, it was one of the highlights of the gala. The film veteran took to the stage accompanied by his daughter-in-law, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, to present an award. The audience rose to a standing ovation and celebrated the career of the Hollywood maestro for several minutes. Author: Jochen Kürten (jt)



