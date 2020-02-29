 Golden Bear goes to Iranian film ′There Is No Evil′ | Film | DW | 29.02.2020

Film

Golden Bear goes to Iranian film 'There Is No Evil'

The Golden Bear, the top prize of the Berlin International Film Festival, went to dissident Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof, who is persecuted in his home country.

  • Film still, There is No Evil (Cosmopol Film)
    70th Berlinale: Winners of the Golden and Silver Bears

    Golden Bear for best film: 'There Is No Evil'

    Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof's anthology film brings together four short stories dealing with individual freedom and the death penalty. Acts of resistance in the film reflect Rasoulof's own decision to defy Iran's authorities, who've banned him from filmmaking, confiscated his passport and sentenced him to prison. The powerful work is crowned with the Berlinale's top award, the Golden Bear.

  • Film still from 'Never Rarely Sometimes Always' Sidney Flanigan (2019 Courtesy of Focus Features)

    70th Berlinale: Winners of the Golden and Silver Bears

    Grand jury prize: 'Never Rarely Sometimes Always'

    Eliza Hittman directed a brilliant portrait of two teens from rural Pennsylvania who travel to New York City to seek out medical help to end an unplanned pregnancy. In the role of Autumn, Sidney Flanigan (photo) displays a range of understated emotions. The hard-hitting abortion drama wins the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize.

  • Film still 'The Woman Who Ran' (picture-alliance/dpa/Berlinale/Jeonwansa Film )

    70th Berlinale: Winners of the Golden and Silver Bears

    Best director: Hong Sangsoo, 'The Woman Who Ran'

    Alongside Bong Joon-ho of "Parasite" fame, Hong Sangsoo is one of the most revered filmmakers of South Korea. In the director's minimalist style characterized by lots of dialogue and zooms, "The Woman Who Ran" is a sensitive and humorous study of a woman's journey of self-discovery as she encounters three friends.

  • Film still 'Undine' with Paula Beer (Christian Schulz/Schramm Film)

    70th Berlinale: Winners of the Golden and Silver Bears

    Best actress: Paula Beer in 'Undine'

    According to a German myth that's influenced countless works, Undine is a mesmerizing water spirit. This translates into wondrous aquatic scenes in Christian Petzold's film. Portrayed by Paula Beer, the title character is the most informative museum guide in Berlin, but also a dangerous woman to fall in love with... Beer's ghostly performance is definitely worthy of a Silver Bear.

  • Film still 'Hidden Away' (Chico De Luigi)

    70th Berlinale: Winners of the Golden and Silver Bears

    Best actor: Elio Germano in 'Hidden Away'

    Italian painter Antonio Ligabue was one the most important naive artists of the 20th century. The film "Hidden Away" portrays the man's difficult life affected by mental illness. Elio Germano is completely transformed in this very physical role, earning him the Silver Bear for best actor.

  • Film still 'Bad Tales' (Pepito Produzioni/Amka Film Production)

    70th Berlinale: Winners of the Golden and Silver Bears

    Best screenplay: 'Bad Tales'

    Recognized with a Silver Bear for their screenplay, brothers Fabio and Damiano D'Innocenzo were also the directors of this dark and unnerving fairy tale set in a sterile residential estate in the suburbs of Rome. Incidentally, actor Elio Germano also stars in this other prize-worthy film from Italy.

  • Film still from 'DAU. Natasha' (picture-alliance/dpa/Phenomen Film)
    70th Berlinale: Winners of the Golden and Silver Bears

    Outstanding Artistic Contribution: Cameraman Jürgen Jürges

    The controversial production of Ilya Khrzhanovsky's "DAU. Natasha" has made many headlines. German cinematographer Jürgen Jürges, legendary for his work with Rainer Werner Fassbinder, also had to deal with his own set of challenges for the epic project, filming in a semi-documentary style with a single camera as the film's participants "lived their lives." The jury recognized his exceptional work.

  • Film still 'Delete History' (Les Films du Worso/No Money Productions)

    70th Berlinale: Winners of the Golden and Silver Bears

    Special 70th Berlinale award: 'Delete History'

    Many films competing at the Berlin film fest were dark, but this satire by French directors Benoît Delépine and Gustave Kervern was absolutely hilarious. Portraying three friends who decide to fight against tech giants, "Delete History" comments on the absurdities of the digital age. The film was recognized with a special Silver Bear for the 70th anniversary of the Berlinale.

  • Film still 'Irradiated' (Rithy Panh)

    70th Berlinale: Winners of the Golden and Silver Bears

    Best Berlinale documentary: 'Irradiated'

    The Berlinale Documentary Award goes to Cambodian documentary film director Rithy Panh, whose work "Irradiated" was featured in the competition section. The meditative essay against historical forgetting mainly features a montage of archival footage of war in the 20th century.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


"This is for a filmmaker who couldn't be here tonight," said actress Salar Khamseh as she held the Golden Bear that went to There Is No Evil.

The winner of the Golden Bear wasn't at the ceremony to pick up the award himself, as Iranian authorities banned dissident filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof from traveling abroad, as well as from making films, in reaction to his 2017 film,  A Man of Integrity, which won a major award at the Cannes film festival. 

Two years later, the director was also sentenced to one year in prison, although it is not yet clear when he will actually be imprisoned.

Rasoulof managed to direct his Golden Bear-winning film by creatively bypassing Iranian officials' censorship. The work, combining four short films, shows different ways of dealing with the death penalty ⁠— a powerful comment on freedom of expression in a despotic country. 

"I would like to thank our amazing cast and crew who put their lives in danger for this film," said executive producer Farzad Pak. Many of the film's participants in the audience were in tears. 

"This new friend [the Golden Bear] will travel to my country very soon ... and will tell Mohammad: 'You are not alone'," said producer Kaveh Farnam.

Other wins and snubs

Eliza Hittman won the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize, the festival's second most important award, for her teen abortion drama, Never Rarely Sometimes Always. The work, which had premiered at Sundance in January, was at the top of many critics' list. Ahead of the festival, president of the jury Jeremy Irons was criticized for past comments on abortion, and he had to distance himself once again from his own statements at the beginning of the Berlinale.  

A German critics' favorite, Berlin Alexanderplatz by Burhan Qubani, didn't pick up any of the coveted Bears. Similarly, Kelly Reichardt's First Cow was often named among the top candidates for a Berlinale top award, but left empty-handed.

Film still Malmkrog in Encounters (Mandragora)

Best film of the Encounters section: 'Malmkrog'

New Encounters section

It was the first festival under the direction of directorial duo Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian. As the artistic director, Chatrian added a new separate competitive section, called Encounters, which aims to "foster aesthetically and structurally daring works from independent, innovative filmmakers."

In this section, the award for the best film went to Malmkrog by Romanian director Cristi Puiu. The Trouble With Being Born by Austrian director Sandra Wollner won the special jury award; the best director award went to The Works and Days (of Tayoko Shiojiri in the Shiotani Basin)  by C.W. Winter and Anders Edström.

The GWFF Best First Feature Award went to Colombian director Camilo Restrepo, whose film also screened in the new Encounters section. Nightmarish and hallucinatory, Los Conductos is based on the recollections of a sect survivor and deals with religion and violence in Colombia.

More Golden Bears for short film and lifetime achievement

Another Golden Bear was also awarded on Saturday to the best short film, T, by Jamaican-American filmmaker Keisha Rae Witherspoon.

The Honorary Golden Bear was handed out to actress Helen Mirren earlier this week.

  • Franz Rogowski, Christian Petzold and Paula Beer (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Soeder)

    Talk of the town: Berlinale day 10

    Christian Petzold's 'Undine' wins Film Critics' prize

    Before the Golden and Silver Bears are awarded on Saturday night, several important prizes were given out on Friday. Among them, the Prize of the FIPRESCI Jury, the international film critics association, went to German filmmaker Christian Petzold (center) for "Undine," a poetic take on a traditional fairy tale, starring Paula Beer and Franz Rogowski.

  • Berlinale 2020 Teddy Award (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Soeder)

    Talk of the town: Berlinale day 10

    Celebrating queer themes with the Teddy Awards

    The Teddy Awards, known as "the most outstanding queer film prize in the world," was created in 1987. Awarded in different categories, the Teddy for best feature film went to Faraz Shariat (photo) for "No Hard Feelings," which portrays a gay German-Iranian who falls in love with a newcomer living in a refugee shelter. "If It Were Love" won the award for the best documentary.

  • Iranian actress Baran Rasoulof (L) and actor Kaveh Ahangar (R) sit next to the empty chair of Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof (AFP/T. Schwarz)
    Talk of the town: Berlinale day 10

    Mohammad Rasoulof's empty chair

    The last two Berlinale competition films premiere on Friday: "Irradiated," a meditative documentary on war by Cambodian Rithy Panh, and "There is No Evil" by Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof, which he managed to make despite being banned from filmmaking. His seat was symbolically left empty at the press conference ahead of the premiere, as the filmmaker is not allowed to travel either.

    More

    Talk of the town: Berlinale day 10

    Helen Mirren receives Honorary Golden Bear

    She has portrayed women with strong personalities, most notably Elizabeth II in "The Queen" (2006), for which she won several awards, and more recently as the Czarina "Catherine the Great" (2019). "I count myself as a British person and a European, and will always be so, with or without Brexit," Dame Helen Mirren said to great applause as she opened her award acceptance speech on Thursday.

  • Actor Andre Holland attends the Netflix premiere of The Eddy (Getty Images/A. Rentz)

    Talk of the town: Berlinale day 10

    Andre Holland greeted by fans

    "Moonlight" star Andre Holland was also in Berlin on Thursday for the premiere of an upcoming Netflix series titled "The Eddy," in which he plays the role of a American in Paris who runs a jazz bar. The series is directed by Damien Chazelle ("La La Land").

    More

    Talk of the town: Berlinale day 10

    A controversial film: 'DAU. Natasha'

    Already widely publicized through an immersive exhibition in Paris and a similar event planned for Berlin that was cancelled at the last minute, the premiere of "DAU. Natasha" was highly awaited. Blacklisted as "pornographic propaganda" in Russia, the epic film project also triggered headlines for its allegedly abusive production context. Director Ilya Khrzhanovskiy sees things differently.

  • Cate Blanchett at the Berlinale 2020 (Reuters/M. Tantussi)

    Talk of the town: Berlinale day 10

    Cate Blanchett on the stateless of the world

    Netflix has just acquired the global rights to "Stateless" at the festival's market. The Australian series co-produced by and featuring Cate Blanchett also deals with border control policies and immigrant rights. In Berlin on Wednesday for a special screening of the show, the star said she wanted to reflect the human dimension of a tragedy experienced by millions of refugees worldwide.

  • Salma Hayek with her 'favorite actor,' Javier Bardem at the Berlinale 2020 (Getty Images/A. Rentz)

    Talk of the town: Berlinale day 10

    Salma Hayek with her 'favorite actor,' Javier Bardem

    In Sally Potter's competition entry "The Roads Not Taken," Salma Hayek and Javier Bardem share scenes in their mother tongue, Spanish. Usually starring in Hollywood films, Hayek told the press on Wednesday that the only other time she was invited to the Berlinale was with a Mexican film in 1995. "And now I get the chance to speak in Spanish again … with my favorite actor in the world!"

  • Berlin Alexanderplatz cast and crew: Burhan Qurbani (l-r) and actors Jella Haase, Welket Bungue und Albrecht Schuch (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Fischer)

    Talk of the town: Berlinale day 10

    Classic novel 'Berlin Alexanderplatz' gets 21st century update

    Another highly anticipated premiere on Wednesday is Burhan Qurbani's (left) film adaptation of Alfred Döblin's master modernist novel, "Berlin Alexanderplatz." In this highly topical version set in present-day Berlin, the main character, Francis (Welket Bungué, 2nd right), instead of being newly released from prison is a passport-less immigrant from West Africa who struggles to start a new life.

  • Willem Dafoe (on the red carpet with co-stars Giada Colagrande and Cristina Chiriac (Imago Images/Future Image/C. Tamcke)

    Talk of the town: Berlinale day 10

    Willem Dafoe comes out of the cold

    On Monday evening, the screening of "Siberia," the sixth collaboration between US director Abel Ferrara and actor Willem Dafoe (pictured on the red carpet with co-stars Giada Colagrande and Cristina Chiriac), seemed to perplex critics. "A beautiful, unhinged, sometimes hilarious trek into geographical and psychological wilderness that will delight some and mystify many others," wrote Variety.

  • South Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo,(Getty Images/AFP/D. Gannon)

    Talk of the town: Berlinale day 10

    Korean new wave

    South Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo, who alongside Bong Joon-ho of "Parasite" fame is one of the most revered directors from the far east nation, has debuted his latest film, "The Woman Who Ran" in the Berlinale competition. A sensitive study of a woman's journey of self-discovery as she encounters three friends, the film might continue the success of the Korean new wave.

  • Hilary Clinton waves at the Berlinale (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    Talk of the town: Berlinale day 10

    Hillary Clinton takes her Berlinale bow

    It's not every day that a politician attracts the most attention at the Berlin International Film Festival. On the fifth day of the Berlinale, former presidential candidate and US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton made her much-anticipated appearance in Berlin to promote, alongside director Nanette Burstein, the four-part docu series "Hillary."

  • two women laughing holding string phones (Les Films du Worso/No Money Productions

    Talk of the town: Berlinale day 10

    A feel-good competition entry

    There's usually not much to laugh about in the Golden Bear competition. Serious themes predominate, political cinema triumphs. But on day 5 there was one exception. The Belgian-French directing team of Benoît Delépine and Gustave Kervern debuted the competition entry "Effacer l'historique" (Delete History), an extremely funny contemporary comedy about the brave new social media world.

  • Paula Beer and Franz Rogowski (Reuters/M. Tantussi)

    Talk of the town: Berlinale day 10

    The intriguing 'Undine'

    German arthouse director Christian Petzold's "Undine" is one of the most awaited titles at the Berlinale. He said he wanted to pursue the love story initiated in "Transit" (2018) between the characters portrayed by Paula Beer and Franz Rogowski (photo). To do so, he builds on the mythical figure of "Undine," a water spirit. A broken aquarium and a giant catfish contribute to the atmospheric work.

  • Roberto Benigni at press conference Berlinale (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Boesl)

    Talk of the town: Berlinale day 10

    Robert Benigni, from Pinocchio to Gepetto

    It's the second time that Italian actor Roberto Benigni, who charmed the world with his Oscar-winning "Life is Beautiful," stars in a film version of "Pinocchio." While he portrayed the puppet in 2002, he's the carpenter Gepetto in the new film by Matteo Garrone ("Gomorrah"). "It was the realization of a dream to be both!" said an enthusiastic Benigni on Sunday, "A sign of destiny if you ask me!"

  • Kitty Green and Julia Garner (picture-alliance/AP Images/T. Jewell)

    Talk of the town: Berlinale day 10

    The #MeToo era in film

    His name is never mentioned, but the abusive movie mogul in "The Assistant" is inevitably inspired by Harvey Weinstein. He manages to haunt a young office assistant without ever appearing on screen. A single workday offers enough clues that he's a beast — and that everyone goes along with it. Director Kitty Green (left) and actress Julia Garner are in Berlin to present the powerful #MeToo film.

  • Lars Eidinger at the Berlinale press conference (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    Talk of the town: Berlinale day 10

    An emotional Lars Eidinger against racism

    He is currently one of the most sought-after actors in Germany: Lars Eidinger. In the film "Persian Lessons" by Vadim Perelman, Eidinger portrays a brutal SS officer in a Nazi concentration camp. At the press conference ahead of the world premiere on Saturday evening, he choked up discussing today's racism: "I think our society is so poisoned when it comes to hatred and resentment."

  • Chris Lewis, son of Jerry Lewis (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    Talk of the town: Berlinale day 10

    Jerry Lewis: Comedian with a Holocaust film

    Jerry Lewis, who died in 2017, is best known as the "King of Comedy," but he was also the director and star of an unreleased project that dealt with the Holocaust: the drama "The Day the Clown Cried," from 1972. Chris Lewis, Jerry's son, was at the Deutsche Kinemathek on Saturday to donate selected documents from the estate of his father, including material related to the film.

  • Ulrike Ottinger with Berlinale Camera award (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Schreiber)

    Talk of the town: Berlinale day 10

    Berlinale Camera for Ulrike Ottinger

    The Berlinale Camera, awarded since 1986, honors creators who've made a special contribution to filmmaking and with whom the festival feels closely connected. This year, the lifetime achievement award was handed out on February 22 to Ulrike Ottinger, one of the most important German filmmakers since the 1970s. Her work as an artist has also been shown at the Venice Biennale and the Documenta.

  • Berlinale 2020 Film Minamata Photocall Johnny Depp (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    Talk of the town: Berlinale day 10

    He's into photography: Johnny Depp

    Looking for stars at the Berlinale? Then keep an eye open for Johnny Depp. He's in town for the premiere of "Minamata," in which he portrays the celebrated US photojournalist W. Eugene Smith, who in the 1970s drew worldwide attention to the devastating effects of mercury poisoning in the Japanese village of Minamata. You can watch his press conference on Facebook and Instagram.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier, Jochen Kürten


 

