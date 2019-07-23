 Gold toilet stolen from Britain′s Blenheim Palace | News | DW | 14.09.2019

News

Gold toilet stolen from Britain's Blenheim Palace

A gang has stolen a solid gold, fully functional toilet from an art exhibit at Britain's Blenheim Palace. The artwork, dubbed America, was once offered on loan to US President Donald Trump.

SA Guggenheim Museum - Toilette America aus Gold von Maurizio Cattelan (Getty Images/AFP/W. Edwards)

Robbers on early Saturday morning stole an 18-carat gold toilet from an art exhibit at Britain's Blenheim Palace, police said.

"The piece of art that has been stolen is a high-value toilet made out of gold that was on display at the palace," said Thames Valley Police detective Jess Milne.

Read more:  Winds of change in the global toilet paper market

The working toilet created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, named America, was once offered on loan to US President Donald Trump.

Police said that because the toilet was fully plumbed into the building, there was "significant damage and flooding."

A 66-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crime. Police are searching for others from what is believed to be a gang that used at least two vehicles during the heist.

The artwork has not been recovered.

Practical artwork

The exhibit at Blenheim Palace opened on Thursday and runs until October 27. It presents Cattelan's artworks throughout the palace interiors, "engaging with the site's recent history and unique setting," according to the palace website. 

Read more: World Toilet Day: A private matter of public health

Visitors were even given three minutes to relieve themselves on the solid gold toilet.

Blenheim Palace, some 10 km (6 miles) northwest of the southern university city of Oxford, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to the 12th Duke of Marlborough and his family. It was also the birthplace of British wartime leader Winston Churchill.

  • Mona Lisa theft 1911 (picture alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    When Mona Lisa's smile disappeared

    The world's most famous portrait, Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa," was stolen in 1911. A young Italian named Vincenzo Peruggia took the painting from the Louvre in Paris. Dressed as a member of the museum staff, he was able to hide the relatively small painting under his work coat. It reappeared in 1913 after an art dealer alerted the police.

  • Jacques III de Gheyn, Rembrandt (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    The world's most frequently stolen painting

    Rembrandt's portrait of "Jacques III de Gheyn" wasn't stolen from Britain's Dulwich Picture Gallery just once, but four times, namely in 1966, 1973, 1981 and 1986. That's why it came to be nicknamed the "Takeaway Rembrandt." Fortunately the painting has been recovered after each theft.

  • Johannes Vermeer, Concert (Gemeinfrei)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    Art robbery in Boston remains a mystery

    The burglary of 13 paintings from the Isabella Steward Gardner Museum stirred international attention in 1990. Two men disguised as policemen broke into the building and removed the paintings, among them Edouard Manet's "Chez Tortoni" and Jan Vermeer's "Concert" (pictured). The empty picture frames are still hanging on the walls.

  • Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Van Weel)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    Spectacular Van Gogh theft

    In 1991, a man managed to lock himself into a bathroom in the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam — unnoticed. With the help of a warden, he removed a total of 20 paintings, among them the Dutch painter's "Self portrait with Easel." However, police were able to recover the works from the getaway car just one hour later. The thieves were caught a few months later.

  • Drumlanrig Castle (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    Da Vinci disappeared for years

    "Madonna of the Yarnwinder" by Leonardo da Vinci, valued at €70 million ($76 million) was stolen from a Scottish castle in 2003. Two thieves who entered an exhibition as tourists overpowered the security guard at Drumlanrig Castle and fled with the precious artwork. It remained lost for years until it was discovered during a raid in Glasgow in 2007.

  • Norway Munch's The Scream and Madonna (picture-alliance/dpa/Munch Museum Oslo)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    Armed assault on the Munch Museum

    Two paintings by expressionist Edvard Munch, "The Scream" and "Madonna," were stolen in Oslo in 2004. Two armed robbers invaded the Munch Museum and, witnessed by numerous visitors, ripped the paintings from the wall. Police were able to retrieve the two famous paintings. However, "The Scream" was damaged so badly during the incident that it could never be fully restored.

  • Frace Claude Monet, Poppy Field Near Vétheuil (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    Europe's biggest art burglary

    In 2008, armed thieves pilfered four paintings amounting to a total value of 180 million Swiss francs (€156 million, $182 million) from the collection Bührle in Zurich. "The Boy in the Red Vest" by Paul Cézanne, "Ludovic Lepic and His Daughters" by Edgar Degas, "Blossoming Chestnut Branches" by Vincent van Gogh, and "Poppy Field Near Vétheuil" by Claude Monet (pictured) all resurfaced later on.

  • Big Maple Leaf coin (picture-alliance/dpa/F.May)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    Theft of a 100-kilo gold coin in Berlin

    In March 2017, a huge gold coin weighing 100 kilos was stolen from Berlin's Bode Museum. Just its sheer material value alone amounts to four million dollars. It is believed that the thieves found their way into the building through a window. The "Big Maple Leaf" coin originated in Canada. It is 53 cm high and 3 cm thick. On the front side, it bears an image of Queen Elizabeth II.

    Author: Ines Eisele (ad)


