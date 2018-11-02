Gold medal gymnastics champ Simone Biles breaks world record

Simone Biles became the world's unrivaled number one gymnast after giving two spectacular performances at the World Gymnastics championships in Stuttgart on Sunday.

At only 22 years of age, Biles won her place as the gymnast with the most World all-around titles, as well as the gymnast with the most World medals and the most World gold medals of any gender.

Sunday's grand performance on the beam celebrated her as the first female in almost 70 years to earn six US senior women's all-around gymnastics titles. On top of that, she also becomes the first woman to attempt and land a triple-twisting, double back maneuver during her floor routine.

Biles delivered a routine on the beam before a full twisting double tuck dismount, scoring 15.066

Only two hours after her polished beam routine, Biles won yet another gold medal in the women's floor final, extending her own all-time record to 25 world medals.

Read more: Olympic champ Simone Biles: I too was abused by team doctor

After her breathtaking performances, Biles responded modestly to reporters that her routine "wasn't as good as in some of the trainings." On winning her gold medal, she said "each (title) gets better and better ... it just keeps getting more exciting."

Originally from the Midwestern state of Ohio, Biles picked up her fifth gold medal of the week in Stuttgart. Sunday's arena was packed with spectators.

mvb/rc (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.