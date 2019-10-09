 Gold car ′too bright′ for the road: German police | News | DW | 14.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Gold car 'too bright' for the road: German police

Police in the German city of Düsseldorf removed a bright gold vehicle from the streets over concerns it could "dazzle" onlookers. The driver was told the car was unsafe to drive and was forced to walk home.

Golden car in Dusseldorf removed by police (picture-alliance/dpa/Gerhard Berger)

A golden car was pulled over by police on Sunday as it was "too bright." Police were concerned that the car would dazzle other drivers in the western German city of Düsseldorf.

Police intervened after they noticed how brightly the car was reflecting the sun and other lights. Upon inspection, they found problems beyond its color.

The SUV had also potentially been tampered with, and a police spokesman mentioned the exhaust and the tail light.

Watch video 03:24

6 surprising things that are banned in Germany

The 30-year-old driver was not allowed to keep driving the vehicle, which was secured by police and deemed unsafe for the road. Instead, he had to walk home.

A police spokesman said the potentially dangerous "dazzling effect" was why the car had been pulled over.

The vehicle will now be considered by a specialist appraiser to see if it is safe to be on the road.

  • Düsseldorf's Media Harbor (picture alliance/H. Ossinge)

    10 reasons to visit Düsseldorf

    Medienhafen - Media Harbor

    Düsseldorf has Germany's third-largest inland port. In the 1990s, part of the Rhine harbor was developed into office buildings. Renowned architects like Frank O. Gehry, David Chipperfield or Jo Coenen created futuristic architecture placed among old, protected warehouses. The so called "Media Harbor" is now a landmark of the city.

  • Zehn Gründe für Düsseldorf (Düsseldorf Marketing & Tourismus GmbH - U.Otte)

    10 reasons to visit Düsseldorf

    Temple of consumerism

    In Düsseldorf shopping becomes an experience. There is a whole row of department stores that make an impression with their extraordinary or representative architecture. From art deco to modern – all can be found here. Recently this building complex known as the Kö-Bogen was the talk of the town. This was the brainchild of star architect Daniel Libeskind.

  • Zehn Gründe für Düsseldorf (Düsseldorf Marketing & Tourismus GmbH - U.Otte)

    10 reasons to visit Düsseldorf

    Art scene

    Art lovers can choose from 26 museums (pictured: Kunstsammlung NRW) and over 100 galleries. Düsseldorf is closely associated with big names of contemporary art and photography like Beuys, Richter, Gursky, Höfer - and many more. Our tip - a good way to discover the talent of tomorrow is to go to the world famous Düsseldorf art academy where once a year the students present their graduation pieces.

  • Zehn Gründe für Düsseldorf (picture alliance/dpa/F. Gambarini)

    10 reasons to visit Düsseldorf

    Carnival

    Düsseldorf, with Cologne and Mainz, is one of three major Rhineland carnival hubs. Every year on November 11th at 11:11 o'clock the new carnival season is declared. At first these celebrations are indoors in form of costume balls and carnival shows. It culminates in street celebrations - for six days from the Thursday before Ash Wednesday the street carnival takes place.

  • Zehn Gründe für Düsseldorf (picture alliance/dpa/H. Ossinger)

    10 reasons to visit Düsseldorf

    Japan Day

    Düsseldorf is home to the only Japanese community in Germany, and the third largest in Europe. Once a year this is celebrated. A festival highlight is the gathering of cosplayers from across Europe. Dressed in costumes to look like their idols from manga, anime and comic films they take over the Rhine promenade. Japan Day attracts over a half a million visitors to the city.

  • Zehn Gründe für Düsseldorf (Düsseldorf Marketing & Tourismus GmbH - U.Otte)

    10 reasons to visit Düsseldorf

    The Rhine

    What would Düsseldorf be without it? The river is the city's lifeline – in every sense. In 1990 with the creation of the Rhine promenade the people of Düsseldorf eventually got their boulevard along the Rhine, which they make good use of all year round. On the opposite shore it is green - for miles there are meadows and embankments.

  • Zehn Gründe für Düsseldorf (Düsseldorf Marketing & Tourismus GmbH - U.Otte)

    10 reasons to visit Düsseldorf

    Rhine fun fair

    White-water rides, giant boosters and a ferris wheel - the fun fair covering an area of 165,000 square meters in Oberkassel is the biggest of its kind along the Rhine. The ten day festival which also includes live music acts, party marquees and a wide choice of culinary delights takes place every year in the third week of July. It culminates in a huge fire works display on the Rhine.

  • Zehn Gründe für Düsseldorf (Düsseldorf Marketing & Tourismus GmbH - U.Otte)

    10 reasons to visit Düsseldorf

    Old town center

    Düsseldorf's most popular tourist attraction - which could have to do with the cozy taverns. There are said to be over 260 of them. Locally the old town center is also known as the longest bar in town. Here Altbier - a top fermented dark beer - is drunk. Düsseldorf-newbies should try the brewery tour - it includes sampling beer as well as a visit to one or several traditional small breweries.

  • Zehn Gründe für Düsseldorf (Düsseldorf Marketing & Tourismus GmbH - U.Otte)

    10 reasons to visit Düsseldorf

    Königsallee

    Düsseldorf is a fashion metropolis and the Königsalleee its unofficial cat walk. The shopping mile in the city center is sort of like Düsseldorf's answer to the Champs-Elysées. A broad boulevard shaded by huge trees with lots of restaurants and cafes and of course luxury boutiques as well as a row of exquisite department stores enticing you to take a stroll and at least do some window-shopping.

  • Deutschland Rhein mit Stadttor, Rheinturm und Rheinkniebruecke in der Abenddaemmerung (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/S. Ziese)

    10 reasons to visit Düsseldorf

    Rhine bridges

    Many paths lead to Düsseldorf. The Rhine metropolis has an international airport - which is also the third biggest in Germany. However the most picturesque way to arrive in Düsseldorf is by crossing one of six Rhine bridges. These are also popular photo motifs. Together with the television tower they shape the cityscape.

    Author: Anne Termèche


Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

German authorities investigating stolen truck ramming

A man from Syria has been arrested after a truck plowed into a line of cars in the western city of Limburg. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said that as yet, there was no clear motive behind the incident. (08.10.2019)  

Opel slashes hours at main German factory

Workers will have to rely on government compensation after Opel slashed hours at its historic German plant. Production will be cut massively next year. (01.10.2019)  

Drunk man armed with samurai sword, starter pistol arrested in Germany

Police in the German town of Grünstadt had to subdue an intoxicated man carrying a samurai sword and firing blanks from a starter pistol into the air. (05.10.2019)  

Germany: Dusseldorf hospital fire kills elderly man

The fire broke out in a patient's room of the Dusseldorf hospital's second floor and spread throughout the building, killing one and injuring several others. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known. (10.09.2019)  

10 reasons to visit Düsseldorf

Düsseldorf is fashionable, down-to-earth, cosmopolitan and yet regionally patriotic. A city that loves constrasts. Join us on a tour of the capital of North-Rhine Westphalia. (07.11.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

6 surprising things that are banned in Germany  

Düsseldorf: City on the Rhine  

Related content

Meet the Germans | Bans

6 surprising things that are banned in Germany 09.10.2019

It's no secret that Germans love rules. But did you know that washing your car or dancing in public could get you into trouble in Germany? Rachel Stewart investigates for Meet the Germans.

Deutschland Limburg Lastwagen rammt Fahrzeuge

Stolen truck rams into cars in Limburg, Germany 08.10.2019

More than a dozen people were injured after a stolen truck slammed into cars in the German city of Limburg. Police have detained the driver and are "not ruling out" any motives.

Radarfalle

Bavaria: Drunk, unlicensed driver speeds, steals speed camera, runs red light, is caught 04.10.2019

A German drunk driver racked up an impressive array of charges, starting when he was caught speeding and turned around to steal the camera, mistakenly believing that all police records were stored within the unit.

Advertisement