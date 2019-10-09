Gold car 'too bright' for the road: German police

A golden car was pulled over by police on Sunday as it was "too bright." Police were concerned that the car would dazzle other drivers in the western German city of Düsseldorf.

Police intervened after they noticed how brightly the car was reflecting the sun and other lights. Upon inspection, they found problems beyond its color.

The SUV had also potentially been tampered with, and a police spokesman mentioned the exhaust and the tail light.

The 30-year-old driver was not allowed to keep driving the vehicle, which was secured by police and deemed unsafe for the road. Instead, he had to walk home.

A police spokesman said the potentially dangerous "dazzling effect" was why the car had been pulled over.

The vehicle will now be considered by a specialist appraiser to see if it is safe to be on the road.

